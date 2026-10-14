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Sergeant (Ret.) Robert Bemis

Sergeant (Ret.) Robert Bemis is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retired Pennsylvania State Police sergeant with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, including a 25-year career with the agency.

In March 2015, Sgt. Bemis was severely injured while assisting a disabled motorist along an interstate highway. Following months of hospitalization and rehabilitation, he returned to his duties as a longtime instructor at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, where he continued teaching for more than a year before retiring in 2017. He recounts the experiences of his final 22 months in law enforcement in his book, “Forged in Scars & Stripes: A Trooper’s Victory Over Critical Injury.”

Today, Sgt. Bemis serves as Director of Training and Awards Program Coordinator for The Wounded Blue, a national nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of injured and disabled law enforcement officers through support, education, assistance, and legislative advocacy.

LATEST ARTICLES
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Police Heroes
When an officer is injured, leadership’s responsibility doesn’t end
Through its awards program, The Wounded Blue reinforces why recognizing officers injured in the line of duty is more than a gesture of appreciation — it’s a leadership obligation
October 14, 2026 04:24 PM
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Sergeant (Ret.) Robert Bemis
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Ballistic eyewear: See the need for safety
The risks of injury to a police officer’s eyesight are present almost any time they are working, not just when qualifying with a firearm
May 20, 2024 03:57 PM
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Sergeant (Ret.) Robert Bemis
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Officer Safety
When the wolf is at the door: Prevention and response to a station breach
Our buildings and our officers inside have been the target of criminal assaults and civil disorder incidents for quite a long time
August 08, 2023 06:20 PM
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Sergeant (Ret.) Robert Bemis
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Police Training
Officers, don’t throw away your wrestling shoes
Many recruits across the country are required to have wrestling shoes – but why do so many throw their shoes away when they graduate from the police academy?
March 21, 2023 07:27 PM
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Sergeant (Ret.) Robert Bemis
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Off Duty
When the milk run goes bad: Are you ready for trouble off-duty?
Use mental rehearsal to help prepare for off-duty incidents
February 06, 2023 03:49 PM
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Sergeant (Ret.) Robert Bemis
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Helmets
Protecting the pedestrian officer
LEOs rank among the highest number of “struck-by” fatalities of any responders. Could helmets be one answer to this safety crisis?
March 21, 2022 03:30 PM
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Sergeant (Ret.) Robert Bemis
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Officer Safety
Establishing a compliance baseline during a vehicle stop
September 25, 2019 06:12 PM
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Sergeant (Ret.) Robert Bemis
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Police Training
Don’t be a drag: Considerations when attempting to control subjects inside a vehicle
Setting a compliance baseline at the beginning of a vehicle stop can help improve officer safety
May 31, 2019 02:09 PM
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Sergeant (Ret.) Robert Bemis