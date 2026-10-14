Sergeant (Ret.) Robert Bemis is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retired Pennsylvania State Police sergeant with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, including a 25-year career with the agency.

In March 2015, Sgt. Bemis was severely injured while assisting a disabled motorist along an interstate highway. Following months of hospitalization and rehabilitation, he returned to his duties as a longtime instructor at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, where he continued teaching for more than a year before retiring in 2017. He recounts the experiences of his final 22 months in law enforcement in his book, “Forged in Scars & Stripes: A Trooper’s Victory Over Critical Injury.”

Today, Sgt. Bemis serves as Director of Training and Awards Program Coordinator for The Wounded Blue, a national nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of injured and disabled law enforcement officers through support, education, assistance, and legislative advocacy.