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Todd Fletcher

Combative Firearms Training

Todd Fletcher is an instructor for Team One Network and the founder of Combative Firearms Training, LLC providing training for law enforcement firearms instructors from coast to coast and internationally. He has over 30 years of training experience as a firearms and defensive tactics instructor. He retired after more than 25 years as a full-time police officer and over 31 years of law enforcement experience.

Todd is a competitive shooter and member of the Grayguns shooting team competing in United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) matches throughout the country. He is an advisory board member of the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA) and was selected as the 2022 ILEETA Trainer-of-the-Year. He is also a member of the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors (IALEFI) and won the 2023 IALEFI Top Gun Award. He can be reached at Todd@CombativeFirearms.com.

LATEST ARTICLES
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Firearms
Why reload efficiency matters when your handgun runs dry
If your handgun is hungry, your response should be automatic: feed it and get back to work; here’s how to build reload skills that stand up to stress
June 08, 2026 09:52 AM
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Todd Fletcher
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SHOT Show
Video report: Inside Spyderco’s Para Military 2 Lightweight knives
The Paramilitary 2 Lightweight delivers the familiar PM2 design in a package that’s 25 percent lighter, with a compression lock and deep-carry clip
January 27, 2026 08:39 AM
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Todd Fletcher
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SHOT Show
Video report: Inside Nightstick’s law enforcement lighting solutions
Nightstick highlights a compact, high-candela rechargeable weapon light and a MOLLE-mounted vest light designed to improve visibility and safety
January 25, 2026 03:39 PM
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Todd Fletcher
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SHOT Show
Video report: Inside C&H Precision’s duty optics
C&H Precision shows how its duty and COMP optics are built to survive real-world drops and force-on-force training
January 25, 2026 03:38 PM
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Todd Fletcher
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SHOT Show
Video report: Inside Staccato’s new HD C4X compact pistol
The Staccato HD C4X brings the performance and features of the HD platform into a more compact, duty-capable form factor
January 24, 2026 07:01 PM
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Todd Fletcher
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SHOT Show
2026 SHOT Show Day 2: Solving common lights, optics and gear problems
From carry knives and suppressor support to weapon lights, pistol optics and vehicle storage, day two coverage highlighted practical solutions officers can actually use
January 22, 2026 10:37 AM
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Todd Fletcher
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SHOT Show
2026 SHOT Show Day 1: Patrol-ready gear that caught our eye
From patrol rifles and optics to boots, body armor and duty bags, here’s what stood out on Day 1 of SHOT Show — and why it matters on the street
January 21, 2026 10:15 AM
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Todd Fletcher
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SHOT Show
What actually stood out at SHOT Show Industry Range Day 2026
From pistols to protection, these Range Day impressions reflect hands-on time with gear built for real law enforcement use
January 20, 2026 09:32 AM
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Todd Fletcher
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SHOT Show
Inside Beretta’s 500-year anniversary range day
Ahead of SHOT Show 2026, Beretta showcased rifles, shotguns and duty pistols that signal a renewed focus on serving today’s officers while honoring five centuries of firearm craftsmanship
January 19, 2026 09:02 AM
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Todd Fletcher
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Bags & Cases
Tactical logistics: Solving the 62-inch airline baggage puzzle
After SHOT Show 2025, I traded my traditional suitcase for mission-specific roller duffles. Here’s how four top contenders handled the rigors of instructor travel while avoiding oversize fees
January 15, 2026 05:56 PM
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Todd Fletcher