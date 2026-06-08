Todd Fletcher is an instructor for Team One Network and the founder of Combative Firearms Training, LLC providing training for law enforcement firearms instructors from coast to coast and internationally. He has over 30 years of training experience as a firearms and defensive tactics instructor. He retired after more than 25 years as a full-time police officer and over 31 years of law enforcement experience.

Todd is a competitive shooter and member of the Grayguns shooting team competing in United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) matches throughout the country. He is an advisory board member of the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA) and was selected as the 2022 ILEETA Trainer-of-the-Year. He is also a member of the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors (IALEFI) and won the 2023 IALEFI Top Gun Award. He can be reached at Todd@CombativeFirearms.com.