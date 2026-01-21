SHOT Show is held each year in Las Vegas. SHOT Show 2026 is Tuesday January 20 to Friday, January 25. Some SHOT Show related events, like a charity golf tournament and supplier showcase, begin a few days before SHOT Show formally opens.

The premiere pre-show events for law enforcement are the Law Enforcement and Armed Forces Kickoff Meet and Greet on Monday evening, January 19 and the Law Enforcement Education Program (LEEP), all day Tuesday, January 20. The LEEP program continues on Wednesday and Thursday.

The other notable pre-show event is the SHOT Show Industry Day at the Range, Monday, January 19, 2026. Range Day is held at the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club, with firearms and accessories demos and hands-on shooting opportunities.