When is SHOT Show 2026?
SHOT Show is held each year in Las Vegas. SHOT Show 2026 is Tuesday January 20 to Friday, January 25. Some SHOT Show related events, like a charity golf tournament and supplier showcase, begin a few days before SHOT Show formally opens.
The premiere pre-show events for law enforcement are the Law Enforcement and Armed Forces Kickoff Meet and Greet on Monday evening, January 19 and the Law Enforcement Education Program (LEEP), all day Tuesday, January 20. The LEEP program continues on Wednesday and Thursday.
The other notable pre-show event is the SHOT Show Industry Day at the Range, Monday, January 19, 2026. Range Day is held at the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club, with firearms and accessories demos and hands-on shooting opportunities.
Where is SHOT Show 2026?
SHOT Show is in Las Vegas at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum. Attendees can experience more than 2,500 exhibits as well as education and training sessions during SHOT Show.
How much are SHOT Show tickets?
The a law enforcement buyer fee in 2026 is $45. A law enforcement non-buyer SHOT Show fee in 2026 is $225 per person. Other fees are based on a person’s role as a buyer or non-buyer and membership in the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).
View more information on registration fees and other SHOT Show FAQs.
Why is SHOT Show not open to the public?
SHOT Show is a business-to-business tradeshow for sellers and buyers, including government entities, like law enforcement agencies, in the shooting, hunting and outdoor trades. The show is not designed for consumers to interact with brands and products, but instead the commercial buyers and sellers of law enforcement and tactical products.
Sworn law enforcement officers need to give proof of employment to register for SHOT Show. Other attendees should review the SHOT Show admission requirements.