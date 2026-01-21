REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
P1 SHOT Show -- ST Banner (3).png

SPONSORED BY

Field-tested. Mission-ready. You can’t walk the 14 miles of aisles, so we do it for you. Police1 is on the floor at SHOT Show to separate the hype from the high-performance gear. From the first trigger pull at Industry Day at the Range to the latest in ballistic protection and SWAT tech, we’re field-testing the equipment that will define the next decade of law enforcement.

SHOT SHOW 2026 HANDS-ON GEAR REVIEWS
patrol ready gear.png
SHOT Show
2026 SHOT Show Day 1: Patrol-ready gear that caught our eye
From patrol rifles and optics to boots, body armor and duty bags, here’s what stood out on Day 1 of SHOT Show — and why it matters on the street
January 21, 2026 10:15 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
Nightstick.png
SHOT Show
2026 SHOT Show Day 2: Solving common lights, optics and gear problems
From carry knives and suppressor support to weapon lights, pistol optics and vehicle storage, day two coverage highlighted practical solutions officers can actually use
January 22, 2026 10:37 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
IMG_1411.JPG
SHOT Show
Setting up a duty belt just went from hours to seconds
After sifting through dozens of duty rig and holster products at SHOT Show 2026, these three innovations are the new standouts in duty gear
January 22, 2026 11:57 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
Close up of the Powertac E3R Nova flashlight at SHOT Show 2026.
SHOT Show
820 lumens in the palm of your hand: My top 3 SHOT Show lighting picks
Size and versatility are the themes this year
January 21, 2026 10:16 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
Glock opener.png
SHOT Show
What actually stood out at SHOT Show Industry Range Day 2026
From pistols to protection, these Range Day impressions reflect hands-on time with gear built for real law enforcement use
January 20, 2026 09:32 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
IMG_1275.jpg
SHOT Show
Two very different guns, one shared goal: Performance under pressure
At SHOT Show Range Day, the Glock GEN6 and Franklin Armory’s Prevail rifle showed how very different platforms can share the same priorities
January 20, 2026 09:35 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
Billy and A300 20 gauge 2.jpg
SHOT Show
Inside Beretta’s 500-year anniversary range day
Ahead of SHOT Show 2026, Beretta showcased rifles, shotguns and duty pistols that signal a renewed focus on serving today’s officers while honoring five centuries of firearm craftsmanship
January 19, 2026 09:02 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
2A4A8357.jpg
Firearms
Staccato introduces new addition to HD 2011 platform at SHOT Show 2026: the Staccato HD C4X
The Staccato HD C4X was co-developed with a law-enforcement special-surveillance team to ensure it is duty-ready
January 19, 2026 08:53 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
SHOT SHOW 2026 VIDEO REPORTS
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
Video report: Inside Spyderco’s Para Military 2 Lightweight knives
The Paramilitary 2 Lightweight delivers the familiar PM2 design in a package that’s 25 percent lighter, with a compression lock and deep-carry clip
January 27, 2026 08:39 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
Staccato HD C4X.png
SHOT Show
Video report: Inside Staccato’s new HD C4X compact pistol
The Staccato HD C4X brings the performance and features of the HD platform into a more compact, duty-capable form factor
January 24, 2026 07:01 PM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
Video report: Inside Nightstick’s law enforcement lighting solutions
Nightstick highlights a compact, high-candela rechargeable weapon light and a MOLLE-mounted vest light designed to improve visibility and safety
January 25, 2026 03:39 PM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
Video report: Inside C&H Precision’s duty optics
C&H Precision shows how its duty and COMP optics are built to survive real-world drops and force-on-force training
January 25, 2026 03:38 PM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
PREPARING FOR SHOT SHOW 2026
SHOT Show 2025 signage
SHOT Show
SHOT Show: What law enforcement officers should know before attending
A guide for first-time SHOT Show attendees in law enforcement, covering crowds, logistics, gear and training opportunities
December 22, 2025 11:51 AM
 · 
Dan Phillips
Close-up of a Demko AD20.5 folding knife with Shark-Lock resting on a wood branch after durability testing
Knives
I’ve broken duty gear for 25 years, but I couldn’t break this Demko knife
How this S35VN folder survived my “breaker of things” reputation to become my new “King of the Mountain” for duty carry
January 15, 2026 12:43 PM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
eberlestock-atlas-duffel-basement.jpg
Bags & Cases
Tactical logistics: Solving the 62-inch airline baggage puzzle
After SHOT Show 2025, I traded my traditional suitcase for mission-specific roller duffles. Here’s how four top contenders handled the rigors of instructor travel while avoiding oversize fees
January 15, 2026 05:56 PM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
Busch.png
SHOT Show
Beyond firearms: SHOT Show tools for tactical and operational policing
From de-escalation and electronic distraction to thermal imaging, ballistic helmets and SWAT communications, these tools address the realities of high-risk police operations
December 22, 2025 05:05 PM
 · 
Ron LaPedis
SHOT Show opener.png
SHOT Show
Beyond firearms: SHOT Show tools that solve everyday officer problems
Hands-free boots, discreet armor, holsters, ammo and training tools highlight practical gear designed to support police work, off-duty safety and realistic training
December 23, 2025 11:48 AM
 · 
Ron LaPedis
Open roller duffel packed with two weeks of clothing and gear during a recent trip
Bags & Cases
Vertx Siege 25L Backpack and RLT 80L Roller Duffel: Unpacking a travel setup that works
A hands-on look at a backpack and roller duffel built to handle real travel, real gear and real-world use — without the usual compromises
December 22, 2025 10:08 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
charter-arms-coyote-380-revolver-moon-clips.png
Firearms
I tested Charter Arms’ newest revolver, the Coyote. Here’s what surprised me
A first-person range evaluation of Charter Arms’ Coyote .380 ACP revolver, with a closer look at reliability, handling and moon-clip reloads
December 22, 2025 10:04 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
LJB_7031.jpg
Footwear
The most comfortable, lightweight duty boots I’ve tried in a long time
A real-world law enforcement test of Rocky’s Jump Boot Pro — long shifts, wet conditions, hard pavement and zero break-in time
December 18, 2025 09:00 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
POLICE1 REPORTS FROM SHOT SHOW 2025
Article Header.JPG
SHOT Show
Making your rifle patrol ready: The latest accessories from SHOT Show 2025
You can configure your rifle for the mission you run the most and have accessories available to pop into place in minutes should the mission change
February 08, 2025 11:26 AM
 · 
Ron LaPedis
SHOT Show Savage 2.jpg
SHOT Show
This micro gun stole the show: Why the Savage Stance XR is a must-try
Every cop needs three guns: an everyday carry, the best duty gun money can buy and a micro gun that runs as well as their duty gun — the Savage Stance XR is the micro gun
January 22, 2025 11:10 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
LB 1.jpg
SHOT Show
The revolvers everyone loved at SHOT Show 2025 Range Day
The revolver resurgence is real, and SHOT Show Industry Day at the Range showcased the best of the best from Colt, Diamondback Firearms and Kel-Tec
January 21, 2025 09:42 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
Untitled design (1).jpg
SHOT Show
Benchmade unveils must-have knives for law enforcement at SHOT Show 2025
Benchmade’s latest lineup delivers tactical precision for officers in the field
February 05, 2025 11:43 AM
 · 
Ron LaPedis
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
I tested Pepperball’s latest non-lethal tools at SHOT Show’s Industry Day at the Range
From dynamic entries to crowd control, see how Pepperball’s BURST and VK-SBL PRO PLUS are transforming non-lethal tactics for law enforcement
January 23, 2025 10:13 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
SHOT Show knives.png
SHOT Show
3 top knives spotted at SHOT Show 2025
From Magnacut steel to saltwater resistance and nostalgic slip joints, these knives are must-haves for duty and utility
January 23, 2025 08:48 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
Inveris opening.png
SHOT Show
SHOT Show Range Day: Top gear picks for police and tactical pros
From advanced storage solutions to cutting-edge optics and training tools, here are the Range Day highlights that could redefine your toolkit
January 21, 2025 09:47 AM
 · 
Ron LaPedis
SHOT Show Prairie Fire.jpg
SHOT Show
Shoot, compete and gear up: PrairieFire Range Day offers action-packed challenges and tactical gear
This event, ahead of SHOT Show 2025, delivered a one-of-a-kind experience for law enforcement professionals and firearms enthusiasts
January 22, 2025 09:28 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
Mantis Raven
SHOT Show
SHOT Show 2025: Dryfire and malfunction training tools you need to see
From trigger-resetting mags to realistic malfunction drills, this year’s SHOT Show delivered must-have innovations
February 09, 2025 09:01 PM
 · 
Ron LaPedis
LEEP Forward SHOT Show 2025 eBook promotion
SHOT Show
Level up your tactics and leadership from SHOT Show’s must-see event (eBook)
Get exclusive insights from LEEP Forward at SHOT Show 2025, where top law enforcement, military and elite performance experts shared game-changing strategies
February 06, 2025 10:33 AM
Get your free copy!
SHOT SHOW 2025 VIDEO REPORTS
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show product spotlight: Alien Gear’s TAQ-STRAP Integrated Tourniquet keeps operators in the fight
The TAQ-STRAP allows operators to stabilize an injury without losing situational awareness
February 06, 2025 08:16 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show product spotlight: Action Target’s modular TAC House transforms CQB training
The Training Ammunition Combat (TAC) House is a non-ballistic training tool for adaptive urban assault, building search and clearing, as well as force-on-force training
February 04, 2025 09:56 AM
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show product spotlight: Action Target’s SmartRange Axis improves range safety training, management
Action Target’s range management software system gives trainers and range masters complete control over indoor shooting environments
February 04, 2025 09:42 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show video reports: Aero Precision offers patrol rifles for every mission and budget
Aero Precision showcased its tiered rifle lineup tailored for law enforcement
February 03, 2025 08:34 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show video reports: Beretta’s A300 Ultima sets new standard for police shotguns
The A300 Ultima Patrol Shotgun offers police agencies a lightweight, reliable and versatile semi-automatic solution for patrol needs
January 27, 2025 05:47 PM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show video reports: Point Blank Enterprises unveils lightweight concealable rifle plate
Point Blank showcased its all-day wear concealable rifle plate, designed to stop rifle rounds while remaining lightweight and comfortable
January 27, 2025 12:54 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show video reports: Laser Ammo unveils Smokeless Range 3.0 for dynamic firearms training
Laser Ammo’s Smokeless Range 3.0 brings new features to dry fire training, offering dynamic moving targets, customizable drills and improved engagement
January 27, 2025 01:00 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show video reports: Point Blank Enterprises introduces enhanced duty gear for 2025
Point Blank’s line of secure, adjustable duty belts and pouches feature improved comfort, durability and a range of customizable options
January 27, 2025 12:43 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-01-23T095523.636.png
SHOT Show
SHOT Show video reports: Milo showcases VR and live fire training innovations
Milo highlighted its VR training system, live fire demo ranges and mid-level 180-degree training system
January 23, 2025 10:59 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show video reports: C&H Precision introduces affordable optic solutions for training
C&H Precision showcased its new Duty XL optic, designed for law enforcement training with SIRT pistols
January 23, 2025 09:05 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-01-21T101502.180.png
SHOT Show
SHOT Show video reports: AccuShoot Live-fire Experience (LFX) mobile digital target system review
Transform live fire training with real-world scenarios, dynamic analytics and enhanced shooter feedback
January 20, 2025 10:49 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
ShotShow2025_P1_LeepForward_MAIN.jpg
SHOT Show
Watch the must-see leadership and tactics event from SHOT Show 2025
Top minds in law enforcement, military leadership and elite performance shared must-know tactics, leadership principles and performance strategies transforming policing
February 04, 2025 12:37 PM
SHOT SHOW 2025 PRODUCT SPOTLIGHTS
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show product spotlight: Avon Protection’s Modular Integrated Tactical Respirator (MITR-M1)
This lightweight half-mask respirator is designed for law enforcement and tactical teams facing hazardous environments
February 02, 2025 10:01 PM
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show product spotlight: InVeris unveils virtual and live fire training solutions
From an innovative new hybrid training system combining the best of virtual training to tactical training with virtual targets in real locations, InVeris is committed to advancing human performance
January 29, 2025 09:28 AM
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show product spotlight: Garmont launches T8 Athena LE Boot for female police officers
The T8 Athena LE lightweight, flexible boot features a dedicated women’s last with a narrow heel, shorter Achilles area and increased arch support for a higher instep
January 27, 2025 10:44 PM
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show product spotlight: Umarex USA showcases the UMX 414 de-escalation platform
The UMX 414 is a precision-engineered less-lethal system with advanced compressed air technology, designed exclusively for law enforcement and government agencies
January 28, 2025 08:42 AM
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show product spotlight: Axon’s TASER PULSE 2 offers compact, less-lethal self-defense
The TASER Pulse 2 has a 15-foot range for reliable, less-lethal personal protection
January 29, 2025 01:51 AM
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show product spotlight: Traka intelligent key and asset management solutions enhance security, accountability
Traka showcased its key cabinets and asset management lockers, offering secure, trackable access to fleet keys, weapons and shared devices
January 31, 2025 03:40 PM
SHOT Show First Tactical Recoil Range Bag (1).png
SHOT Show
SHOT Show products you can buy today
Get your hands on some of our favorite firearms range bags, training accessories, weapon lights, holsters and tools
January 03, 2025 04:08 PM
SHOT SHOW BOOTH BUZZ 2025
SHOT Show 2025 may be over but you can still check out these featured exhibitors online to learn about the latest innovations they showcased in their booths.
traka_shotshowbooth.png
Intelligent key and asset management systems for law enforcement and military
Discover Special Opportunities at Our SHOT Show Booth! Win Blanton’s Bourbon: Enter to win one of two bottles of the coveted Blanton’s Bourbon Whiskey. Win a Limited Edition Timepiece: Enter to win “The Line” by Egard Watch Company—one of 500 pieces honoring Law Enforcement, with $80 per purchase supporting national law enforcement memorial funds. Support a Cause: For every Traka product demonstration, we’ll donate $5 to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Visit us at SHOT Show booth #40516 to explore how Traka’s innovative solutions can enhance your department’s efficiency and security. Don’t miss out!
Type3_boothbuzz.jpg
Type3MalfunctionRound; Train Double Feeds in live fire
SHOT Show Booth #41942: LiveFire Tactical Training, LLC is the inventor, developer, and distributor of the Type3MalfunctionRound (U.S. Patent #10,082,375). The Type3MalfunctionRound is made in the U.S.A.

It is a durable, re-usable, nylon dummy round, which simulates the type 3 double feed malfunction, exactly as it would be experienced in reality, under live fire training conditions.
SHOT Show Booth Buzz.jpg
Use Coupon POLICE1 for 10% Off! Elevate Your Tactical Edge with FASTmag®—USA Made.
SHOT Show Booth #VE-2 : 30501: Founded in 2020, Hudson Supplies Corp. equips law enforcement with FASTmag®—USA made for rapid reloads—and premium gear from trusted global sources. We keep our most requested products in stock, delivering reliability when every second counts. Subscribe for insider deals and gear updates. Enjoy 10% off your first order with coupon POLICE1. Equip yourself with high-quality solutions trusted by tactical professionals nationwide. Visit our site now to stay mission-ready and maximize your performance.
DryFireMag_BoothBuzz.png
DryfireMag TURNS YOUR PISTOL INTO A POWERFUL TRAINING TOOL!
SHOT Show Booth #10127: DryFireMag® for 12 years has produced a dryfire training device that fits into your pistol’s mag well. Resets trigger without racking the slide. Builds proper muscle memory. No alterations to pistol. Installs in seconds. Practice with YOUR weapon. Does not use firing pin. Laser option available. Used by federal, state, city agencies & all branches of military. Used by NRA instructors, training facilities, & security teams. Glock®, SigSauer®, XD®, S&W® M&P®, Shadow System® PRACTICE LIKE YOU SHOOT-SHOOT LIKE YOU PRACTICE! Made in the USA.
Mossberg_SHOTshow_black.jpg
Mossberg Introduces Professional Series of Shotguns and Rifles for Those Who Protect and Serve
SHOT Show Booth #12832: Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America, and has provided every branch of the U.S. Military and law enforcement worldwide with reliable firearms for decades. Mossberg continues this legacy with their Professional Series of pump-action and autoloading shotguns and bolt-action rifles. These firearms receive enhanced quality control and are optimized for their intended use. When it counts most, you won’t find a more reliable partner than Mossberg.
keltec_lo_boothbuzz.png
See everything game-changing from KelTec®, including the unveiling of our latest-greatest innovations
KelTec® is a family owned firearms innovator based in Cocoa, FL and Rock Springs, WY. They pioneered today’s concealed carry handguns and are known for groundbreaking designs like the folding SUB200™ carbine, KSG® bullpup shotgun, and P50™ pistol. KelTec continues to lead with new releases debuting at SHOT Show in booth #11238. Sign up online for the KelTec Insider newsletter to stay updated.
Garmont_shotshow.png
Gear Up with Garmont Tactical: Footwear Built for Reliability and Peak Performance
Experience the unmatched durability and performance of Garmont Tactical boots, built for any mission. Whether you’re on the front lines, patrolling the streets, or tackling rugged terrain, our boots deliver the support, protection, and confidence you need. Stop by SHOT Show booth #31306 to preview our new law enforcement boots, the T8 ATHENA LE and T8 DEFENSE LE, and see why Garmont Tactical is trusted by those who protect and serve.
HCI_SHOTshow.png
Firing Range Scheduled Maintenance, Cleaning, Paragon Rubber and Elixir
SHOT Show Booth #42037: HCI Environmental & Engineering excels in providing comprehensive firing range maintenance for military, law enforcement agencies and public ranges. Our services ensure lead regulation compliance, helping to prevent costly fines and avoid range closures. We offer full-service cleaning, hazardous waste disposal, and bullet trap maintenance, including rubber mining and fire retardant applications. HCI supplies high-grade Paragon rubber and elixir to maintain peak performance. With over 30 years of expertise, we keep your range safe, operational, and regulation-compliant.
Streamlight_Booth-Buzz.jpg
Something Bright This Way Comes!
For over 50 years, Streamlight, Inc. has set the standard for rugged, high-performance lighting trusted by professionals and enthusiasts alike. Get ready to experience the new ProTac® Rail Mount HP-X Pro—a long gun light that delivers an unbeatable combination of high candela, powerful lumen output, and 648 meter beam. Stop by SHOT Show Booth #11468 to see it in action and discover what’s lighting up the industry!
SHOT police1 2pic v1.png
Civilian Warfighter’s CERBERUS non-lethal visual disruptor is the one and only accessory as important as your firearm
SHOT Show Booth #40008: Civilian Warfighter offers the only visual disruptor available for police, security, military, and personal protection. Prior versions were restricted to only military, but now law enforcement and government agencies can have these life-saving tools.
It creates a wide overpowering beam to steal your target’s vision.
The CERBERUS can be weapon mounted or used as a stand-alone tool.
Disorient, delay, defuse, and disarm your target with military levels of visual disruption.
Situational Awareness – Justified Response – CERBERUS
Pepperball_SHOTshow.png
PepperBall ® launches VK-SBL PRO PLUS ™ launcher, Sentry 68 pistol ™, and BURST ™ area dispersion at SHOT Show
SHOT Show Booth #72205: Unveiling at SHOT Show 2024—PepperBall® introduces the all-new TAC-SA PRO PLUS™, Sentry 68™, and PepperBall® BURST™. Designed to meet the evolving needs of law enforcement, these cutting-edge non-lethal tools deliver unmatched performance in daily patrol, crowd management, and rapid response. PepperBall continues to lead in providing safe, effective solutions that help officers de-escalate and control situations with confidence. Visit Booth 72205 to experience the future of non-lethal solutions. Learn more at pepperball.com
SHotshow_Inveris.svg
InVeris Combines Virtual and Live Fire Training with the Launch of fats® LIVE at SHOT Show 2025
A new era of training for advanced human performance has arrived. Today InVeris announces the launch of fats® LIVE, an innovative new hybrid training system combining the best of virtual training, including instant data capture and reporting, with the unmatched realism of live fire shooting. Visit us as Booth #12454.
Action Target_shotshow.png
Innovate Your Shooting Range with Action Target’s End-to-End Solutions. Visit Us at SHOT Show!
Discover cutting-edge shooting range technology with Action Target, the global leader in end-to-end shooting range solutions. From range controls to target systems or shooting stalls, we provide innovative range solutions that guarantee success and simplify the process for customers who are planning to build, expand, or improve their shooting range facility. Ready to revolutionize your range? Visit us at SHOT Show booth #12816 for live demos of our latest products and services.
Avon Protection Logo Black png Booth Buzz (1).png
Avon Protection/Team Wendy – Booth # 62307
We design and produce life-critical personal protection solutions for the world’s militaries and first responders. With a portfolio that includes chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN), respiratory and head protection products, our mission is to relentlessly advance the future of protection. We do this through our two brands, Avon Protection and Team Wendy.
SHOT SHOW 2025 PRE-EVENT COVERAGE
SHOT Show Ron LaPedis opening image.png
SHOT Show
SHOT Show 2025: Game-changing gear every officer needs to see
From ultra-fast Sim-X ammo to the latest ballistic helmet and virtual training tools, discover how these innovations are reshaping law enforcement
January 16, 2025 06:03 PM
 · 
Ron LaPedis
Mossberg shotgun Gunsite testing.jpg
SHOT Show
Testing Mossberg’s new Professional Series: An evolution in fighting shotguns
Mossberg’s Professional Series shotguns set a new standard for law enforcement, military and enthusiasts — rigorously tested at the legendary Gunsite Academy
January 16, 2025 09:36 AM
 · 
Warren Wilson
TAC-Action-01.jpg
Firearms Training
Action Target’s TAC House redefines force-on-force scenario training
Adaptable, durable and easy to assemble — the TAC House empowers trainers with endless configurations to enhance SWAT and building-clearing exercises
January 09, 2025 10:22 PM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
20241215_105140.jpg
SHOT Show
Mission-ready comfort: Meet the 5.11 V.XI collection of tactical uniforms
From innovative XTU pants to versatile Sigurd shirts, the 5.11 V.XI line delivers high-performance tactical uniforms designed for durability, flexibility and all-day comfort
January 06, 2025 09:50 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
SHOT Show First Tactical Recoil Range Bag (1).png
SHOT Show
SHOT Show products you can buy today
SHOT Show 2025 may be over but you can still get your hands on some of our favorite firearms range bags, training accessories, weapon lights, holsters and tools
January 03, 2025 04:08 PM
Focused Male Trying To Score High On Gun Practicing Range
SHOT Show
Can’t make it to SHOT Show 2025? Here’s how to stay informed
If you can’t make it to Las Vegas, there are plenty of ways to stay updated on the latest firearms, tactical gear and protective equipment for law enforcement
December 20, 2024 11:21 AM
Ruger RXM
SHOT Show
Ruger RXM: A modular twist on Glock’s legacy
Ruger’s RXM combines Glock-inspired reliability with innovative modularity, backed by Magpul’s expertise, to create a competitive new handgun
December 11, 2024 09:41 AM
 · 
Andrew L. Butts
SHOT Show FAQ

When is SHOT Show 2026?

SHOT Show is held each year in Las Vegas. SHOT Show 2026 is Tuesday January 20 to Friday, January 25. Some SHOT Show related events, like a charity golf tournament and supplier showcase, begin a few days before SHOT Show formally opens.

The premiere pre-show events for law enforcement are the Law Enforcement and Armed Forces Kickoff Meet and Greet on Monday evening, January 19 and the Law Enforcement Education Program (LEEP), all day Tuesday, January 20. The LEEP program continues on Wednesday and Thursday.

The other notable pre-show event is the SHOT Show Industry Day at the Range, Monday, January 19, 2026. Range Day is held at the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club, with firearms and accessories demos and hands-on shooting opportunities.

Where is SHOT Show 2026?

SHOT Show is in Las Vegas at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum. Attendees can experience more than 2,500 exhibits as well as education and training sessions during SHOT Show.

How much are SHOT Show tickets?

The a law enforcement buyer fee in 2026 is $45. A law enforcement non-buyer SHOT Show fee in 2026 is $225 per person. Other fees are based on a person’s role as a buyer or non-buyer and membership in the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

View more information on registration fees and other SHOT Show FAQs.

Why is SHOT Show not open to the public?

SHOT Show is a business-to-business tradeshow for sellers and buyers, including government entities, like law enforcement agencies, in the shooting, hunting and outdoor trades. The show is not designed for consumers to interact with brands and products, but instead the commercial buyers and sellers of law enforcement and tactical products.

Sworn law enforcement officers need to give proof of employment to register for SHOT Show. Other attendees should review the SHOT Show admission requirements.
COMPLETE COVERAGE
Product-Lineup-Full Family.jpg
Storage
Up close: How Traka’s intelligent evidence lockers help agencies protect chain of custody
As evidence moves between crime scenes, storage and forensic review, electronic management systems help strengthen accountability and protect case integrity at every handoff
January 26, 2026 06:46 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
afbfbaeb-9607-496d-b335-3f49e06f1822.jpeg
Optics, Sights & Scopes
Aimpoint broadens COA and A-Cut adoption across leading pistol brands
The COA optic is offered as a factory-installed package
January 21, 2026 04:23 PM
hqdefault.jpg
SHOT Show
Trikke to showcase new patrol vehicle and law enforcement accessories at SHOT Show 2026
SHOT Show attendees will have the opportunity to get up close with the newest Trikke patrol vehicle configurations developed for modern policing, security and emergency response operations
January 20, 2026 08:47 AM
Beretta 500 year anniversary SHOT Show press release.png
Firearms
Beretta turns 500
A window on the next 5 centuries of the oldest firearms manufacturer in the world
January 16, 2026 02:55 PM
shot-show-hpb.jpg
Shooting Range Equipment
Action Target marks 40th anniversary with next-generation range technologies at SHOT Show 2026
Visit Booth #12816 to learn more about Action Target’s solutions
April 11, 2025 02:54 PM
night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
SHOT Show
The science of split-second decisions: What officers face in life-or-death moments
At SHOT Show 2025, Force Science and VirTra explored the reality behind police decision-making under stress, the impact of hindsight bias, and why high-fidelity training is critical for officer preparedness and accountability
February 25, 2025 10:09 AM
 · 
Force Science
Neller.png
SHOT Show
‘The leader must own it’: General Robert Neller on ethical leadership and adaptability
The Marine Corps Commandant discusses the evolving challenges in public safety, emphasizing training, decision-making and the impact of emerging technologies
February 21, 2025 02:03 PM
poster.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show product spotlight: Teledyne FLIR’s Black Hornet 3 brings compact surveillance to law enforcement
This pocket-sized reconnaissance drone is designed for real-time surveillance in high-risk operations, even in extreme weather conditions
February 17, 2025 06:02 PM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
Persistent systems.jpg
SHOT Show
How Persistent Systems revolutionizes communication for specialized units
With technology like the MPU5 and PT5, Persistent Systems enables seamless, encrypted communication for law enforcement and government operations
January 27, 2025 10:02 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
poster.jpg
Helmets
Team Wendy’s big reveal at SHOT Show 2025: The revolutionary RIFLETECH helmet
Groundbreaking NIJ Level III design delivers top protection in a lightweight package
January 22, 2025 02:31 PM
Screenshot 2025-01-21 111230.jpg
Virtual Reality
VirTra showcases reality training and immersive simulators at SHOT Show 2025
Visit Booth 75507 in Caesars Forum for hands-on demonstrations of the V-XR Extended Reality Training Headset, V-XR Scenarios, the V-300 Immersive Use of Force Simulator and more
January 21, 2025 12:16 PM
5.11 SHOT Show.png
Tactical Apparel
5.11 showcases new products at SHOT Show 2025
Visit 5.11 during SHOT Show in Caesars Forum at booth #72448
January 20, 2025 02:26 PM
UMX-414.514.jpg
Less Lethal
The new UMX 414 de-escalation platform
The UMX 414 Platform is setting a new global standard in less lethal de-escalation solutions
January 17, 2025 10:23 AM
CMG-11.24-T3x Game-PC-WR-00536.jpg
Firearms
Introducing Tikka T3x/T1x Ace
Precision meets performance in competitive shooting
January 15, 2025 05:45 PM
XVision Optics Logo.png
X-Vision Optics exhibits at SHOT Show
Visit X-Vision Optics at Booth #72814 in the Caesars Forum
January 14, 2025 08:51 AM
XS Sights Logo.png
XS Sights to exhibit at 2025 SHOT Show
January 13, 2025 05:03 PM
Larry Wilcox Super Seer.png
Helmets
Super Seer Corporation brings iconic TV star Larry Wilcox to SHOT Show 2025
Experience the legacy of CHiPs with exclusive giveaways and meet-and-greet opportunities
January 13, 2025 11:49 AM
DSC05469.jpg
Armored Vehicles
Lenco Armored Vehicles to showcase new BearCat lighting options at 2025 SHOT Show
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office BearCat G3 will be located at booth 10971, on Level 2 of the Venetian Expo
January 10, 2025 10:36 AM
IMG_20241212_172244.jpg
Firearms Training
MILO partners with Combative Firearms Training LLC to elevate police firearms training
The partnership will provide a training experience that combines high-fidelity simulation scenarios with real-world tactical instruction to enhance weapon handling proficiency
January 03, 2025 11:52 AM
8TACTICALKNIVES
Knives
8 tactical knives for law enforcement officers
Tactical knives are practical and versatile tools to have in the field. Here are eight highly-rated options, with product descriptions.
December 27, 2024 09:30 AM
Leep Forward speakers .png
SHOT Show
Kickstart 2025 with Police1’s LEEP Forward Event at SHOT Show
Gain access to a powerhouse lineup of top tactical thought leaders and experts who will deliver actionable insights drawn from their extraordinary careers
December 13, 2024 10:02 AM
Enclosed%20right%20angle_.jpg
All-new ERD-1 red dot from C&H Precision is now available
May 22, 2024 01:20 PM
FR1EMS1 - Affiliate images (32).png
Duty Gear
Our favorite SHOT Show products you can buy today
From knives to firearms security, here is how to get your hands on the newest gear right now
January 29, 2024 09:28 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Shot Show images (1).png
SHOT Show
3 must-see products at SHOT Show 2024
Lithium-Ion rechargeable batteries, survival ammo and a Faraday bag caught my attention
January 26, 2024 10:34 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
Shot Show images.png
Day two at SHOT Show: From AI-driven robots for live-fire training to intelligent noise-cancellation tech
Let’s review some of the new products transforming police firearms training and improving officer safety
January 25, 2024 12:21 PM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
IMG_8817 (1).jpg
SHOT Show
Day one at SHOT Show 2024: Too much to see, too little time
From an automated targeting system designed to enhance shooting accuracy like never before to a nearly recoilless rifle, I witnessed an array of industry innovations
January 24, 2024 11:46 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
Ocasa.jpg
SHOT Show
3 knives that caught my attention at SHOT Show 2024
I have to tell you, the knife companies really made me put on my thinking cap this year
January 24, 2024 02:06 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
Inveris fats VR.png
Virtual Reality
InVeris Training Solutions announces the launch of next generation virtual reality training system
In 2024, the fats® platform will celebrate 40 years in the virtual training industry where they are known as the pioneer and innovator in small arms training
January 23, 2024 11:57 AM
20240122_091538.jpg
SHOT Show
SHOT Show 2024 range day reveals exciting innovations for law enforcement
As much fun as ballistic therapy was for me at the range, I was shocked and surprised how many other fantastic products were on display
January 23, 2024 10:37 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
Range day 1.jpg
SHOT Show
3 game changers at SHOT Show Industry Day at the Range
Savage Arms, Franklin Armory and Mack’s Live Fire BTX made an impression
January 23, 2024 10:05 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
Load More