For 2nd year in a row, Mass. police receive grant to combat opioids

By Dave Rogers

Newbury Port News

SALISBURY, Mass. — For the second year in a row, the Salisbury Police Department is receiving federal grant money to help combat the rise of opioid abuse.

According to Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler, the department will receive almost $100,000 as part of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. The program is administered statewide by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Office of Grants and Research.

This year’s grant is roughly equal to the amount awarded to the department last year.

