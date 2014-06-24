$85K will fund Conn. anti-youth violence program

By Hilda Munoz

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The East Hartford Youth Task Force will receive an additional $85,200 from the state for a program aimed at preventing violence among children and teenagers.

“Most kids, when you look at juvenile arrests, a lot of it is for simple assault, which means they get into fights with each other,” said Cephus Nolan Jr., director of East Hartford Youth Services. “They may fight one day and then be best friends the next day.”

One of the goals of the program, which started in October 2013 after an initial grant of $85,000 from the state Office of Policy and Management, is to teach children and teenagers how to resolve conflicts without violence, he said.

