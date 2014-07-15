Calif. departments set sights on alcohol through grant

Press Telegram

DOWNEY, Calif. — Police departments in Downey, Bell Gardens and Whittier received a joint grant to assist in local efforts to curb alcohol sales to minors and illegal activity at businesses that sell alcohol.

The Downey Police Department will receive $20,000, according to a city news release.

The grant includes funding for public education, law enforcement and licensee training, and enforcement of liquor laws aimed at sales to minors.

