Calif. police buy body cams with grant

By Tom Lochner

Contra Costa Times

HERCULES, Calif. — Police officers will be equipped with body cameras, pending the formulation of a protocol for their deployment and use.

The purchase of cameras was approved in principle as part of the budget process earlier this year, and on Oct. 13, the council approved acquisition of 25 cameras from Digital Ally Inc. for $36,350. In the interim, the city had applied for a federal Department of Justice grant to pay half the cost but was turned down in favor of “higher-need communities” — cities with higher crime rates — according to a city staff report.



Biggs said Monday the cameras have been ordered but that he expects they will not be deployed until after Jan. 1.

Full Story: Hercules police to get body cameras