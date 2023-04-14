Federal law enforcement grants focus on hiring, community policing

The U.S. Department of Justice grant season is in full bloom with an assorted bouquet of available 2023 federal grants for law enforcement agencies. The deadlines for applying for these wide-ranging federal grants are rapidly approaching. From hiring and recruiting to training and accreditation, these programs address the most pressing issues faced by law enforcement agencies, providing critical funding your agency needs to better serve your community.

COPS Hiring Program

The Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Cops Hiring Program (CHP) is designed to provide funding directly to law enforcement agencies to hire and/or rehire additional officers/deputies to increase community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts. Agencies applying for this award should focus on how they will achieve one or more of the program’s desired outcomes, which include:

Engaging in planned community partnerships

Implementing projects to analyze and assess problems

Implementing changes to personnel and agency management in support of community policing

Increasing agency’s capacity to engage in community policing activities

The COPS Hiring program has $224.5 million in available funding. Each award will provide funding for up to 75% of an officer/deputy entry-level salary and fringe benefits for three years within a five-year period of performance to accommodate time necessary for recruitment and hiring. There is a minimum 25% local cash match requirement, unless a waiver is approved. The maximum federal share for an officer/deputy position is $125,000 over the three-year period (not $125,000/year) unless a local match waiver is approved.

The FY 2023 CHP program applications must be submitted in a two-step process. An SF-423 and SF-LLL must be submitted by May 4. The full application, including attachments, must be submitted by May 11.

School Violence Prevention Program

The FY 2023 School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) has up to $73 million available. Each award is three years in length for a maximum federal share of $500,000/award. There is a local cash match requirement of at least 25%.

The following school safety measures in and around K-12 schools and school grounds are supported by SVPP funding:

Coordination with law enforcement Training for local law enforcement to prevent student violence against others and self Metal detectors, locks, lighting and other deterrent measures Technology for expedited notification to local law enforcement during an emergency Any other measures the COPS Office determines may provide a significant improvement in security

Additional school safety measures available through the Bureau of Justice Assistance section of the STOP School Violence Act of 2018 include:

Development and operation of anonymous reporting systems Development and operation of a school threat assessment Specialized training for school officials in responding to mental health crises Training for school personnel and students to prevent student violence against others and self Any measure the BJA determines may provide a significant improvement in security

There are two deadlines for School Violence Prevention Program grant submissions. An SF-424 and SF-LLL must be submitted by May 10. The second submission includes the full application and attachments, which must be submitted by May 17.

Community Policing Development De-Escalation Training

The FY 2023 Community Policing Development (CPD) De-Escalation Training program focuses on an agency-wide comprehensive approach to de-escalation that includes individual-level de-escalation, implicit bias and duty to intervene techniques training. De-escalation refers to the range of verbal and nonverbal skills used to slow down the sequence of events, enhance situational awareness, conduct proper threat assessments, and allow for better decision-making to reduce the likelihood that a situation will escalate into a physical confrontation.

The FY 2023 CPD De-Escalation Training program has two open solicitations. One solicitation, with approximately $3 million in funding, is for the Continuation and Expansion of Regional De-Escalation Training Centers. Each award is for two years for a maximum $750,000/award. There is no local match requirement.

The second solicitation, with $11.5 million in funding, is for Law Enforcement Agency De-Escalation Grants to support state and local agencies’ ability to participate in de-escalation, implicit bias and duty to intervene train-the-trainer programs that can be used to establish internal training on these subjects.

There are two deadlines for these grant submissions. An SF-424 and an SF-LLL must be submitted by May 15. The second submission includes the full application and attachments, which must be submitted by May 24.

Community Policing Development (CPD) Microgrants Program

The FY 2023 Community Policing Development (CPD) Microgrants Program funds are designated to develop law enforcement’s capacity to implement community policing strategies to improve the identification and prioritization of community problems, build trust and relationships with communities, and enable an agency to build a culture of accountability, transparency, open communication and mutual trust.

There are five subcategories within this program:

Community Violence Intervention funds to develop and enhance programs that engage the community in violence reduction efforts. Officer Recruitment, Retention, and Workforce Diversification funds to support recruitment, retention, and advancement of diverse representation within an agency to reflect the diversity of the community. Hate Crimes and Extremism funds to develop or enhance programs that aid in the prevention of and response to hate crimes and domestic extremism. Underserved Populations funds to develop or enhance programs that meet the needs of underserved populations, which may include youth, older adults, communities of color, homeless individuals, LGBTQ+ individuals, persons with disabilities, undocumented immigrants and economically disadvantaged persons. Building Trust and Legitimacy with the Community funds to develop or enhance programs that focus on building trust and legitimacy

There are two deadlines for these grant submissions. An SF-424 and an SF-LLL must be submitted May 1. The second submission includes the full application and attachments, which must be submitted by May 8.

Community Policing Development: Accreditation Program

The FY 2023 Community Policing Development: Accreditation Program funds are intended to develop the capacity of an agency to implement community policing strategies by providing guidance on promising practices through developing and testing innovative strategies; building knowledge about effective strategies and outcomes; and supporting new, creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities.

This grant has four open solicitations:

Assessing Gaps in State Accreditation is for establishing accreditation entities in states that do not have an accreditation body. There will be multiple awards up to $500,000/award. Enhancing Existing Law Enforcement Accreditation Entities is to support and enhance existing law enforcement accreditation bodies to facilitate the ability of agencies to become accredited. There will be multiple awards up to $300,000/award. Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation is to support law enforcement agencies seeking accreditation Accreditation Resources and Implementation Support is to develop a national marketing program and provision of technical assistance in support of accreditation. There will be one grant awarded for $250,000.

There are two deadlines for these grant submissions. An SF-424 and an SF-LLL must be submitted May 8. The second submission includes the full application and attachments, which must be submitted by May 15.

