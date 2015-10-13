Grant helps Ore. police add 32 AEDs to patrol cars

KTVZ

BEND, Ore. — Automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are now part of the emergency response equipment carried in Bend Police vehicles, thanks to a grant from the Helen Lorenz Foundation awarded to the department in July.

The nearly $43,000 in grant funding, handled through the Oregon Community Foundation, has allowed the Bend Police Department to put 32 AEDs into service, providing an integral piece of equipment which will improve service to community of Bend, said Lt. Clint Burleigh.

The AEDs are being installed into the police vehicles and can now be used during patrol operations. Burleigh said a majority of Bend patrol cars now equipped with the devices and the funding should enable the agency to put them in most if not all patrol cars.

