Grant will help NJ town hire police officer

By Justin Zaremba

Northjersey.com

HALEDON, N.J. — A federal grant will help boost the ranks of the Haledon Police Department by employing a post-Sept. 11 military veteran later this year.

On June 25, the borough joined 220 police departments nationwide to receive a portion of $111 million in federal dollars focused on creating or maintaining approximately 1,000 law enforcement jobs. Within New Jersey, Haledon will receive $121,464 from the $9.4 million allotted for the state from the federal Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) hiring program.

Haledon Mayor Domenick Stampone said the borough would likely use the money to hire “an entry-level officer or one with a few years of experience” due to the restrictions in place around the grant.

