Ill. council approves grant money for cop cars

By Linda N. Weller

The Telegraph

ALTON, Ill. — Aldermen suspended rules last week to allow city officials to move more quickly on park grant issues and for police to buy four vehicles.

The third rules suspension allows the Police Department to buy three, 2014 Ford police interceptor sport utility vehicles and one sedan from Wright Automotive of Hillsboro, Ill., via state bid. The SUVs cost $29,450 each, and the sedan costs $27,595. As part of the deal, APD will trade in three, 2011 Ford Crown Victoria interceptor cars with more than 113,000 miles each, for $10,500 total credit.

The city will pay for the new vehicles through a 36-month lease agreement with Liberty Bank, with an initial payment of $27,355, and three yearly installments of that same amount, with interest not to exceed 2.5 percent per year.

