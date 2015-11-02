Iowa agencies receive camera upgrade grants

By Ryan Matheny

CLARINDA, Iowa — A grant from the Page County Community Foundation will go towards body and car camera upgrades for county law enforcement.

Thursday, the Page County Community Foundation, in conjunction with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, presented $3,100 each to the Clarinda Police Department, Shenandoah Police Department and the Page County Sheriff’s Office. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says his office will use the money upgrade its in-car cameras so that they will be in sync with the agency’s body cameras.

“Currently, we have two of the same brand of body cameras and in-car cameras that work in-sync with each other,” said Palmer. “As we update our car cameras, they will go to this same brand as our body cameras that we have, so that we are in-sync with the car camera and body camera. They do work independently, and we are very pleased with the way that our body cameras are working.”

