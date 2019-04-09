Mich. police award $25M in grant funding to support school safety

Campus Life Security

LANCING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) announced March 27 that 135 public school districts, 66 non-public schools, 20 public charter schools and nine intermediate school districts/regional education service agencies will receive $25 million in state grants.

The $25 million in funding will come from the 2019 Competitive School Safety Grant Program and fund school safety and security improvements through the purchase of equipment and technology.

“Safety for our children should always be a top priority,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “Every parent should have the peace of mind that their children are receiving an education that allows them to achieve their dreams under the safest possible conditions.”

Michigan State Police Award $25 Million in Grant Funding to Support School Safety