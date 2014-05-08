Minn. cops get LIDAR through grant

By David Little

West Central Tribune

WLLMAR, Minn. — A state agency representative had praise this week for the Willmar Police Department’s traffic safety enforcement efforts.

As a result of its good work, the department received a LIDAR (light detection and ranging) unit, which can more accurately pinpoint vehicles exceeding the speed limit than a radar unit.

The LIDAR was presented by Tom Kummrow, law enforcement liaison with the TZD (Toward Zero Deaths) program of the Office of Traffic Safety of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

