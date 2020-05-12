Minn. LE awarded $11.6M grants for COVID-19 expenses

Andy Mannix

Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded Minnesota $11.6 million to help law enforcement respond to COVID-19-related policing issues.

Minnesota U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced Monday that $8 million will go to the state’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which funds things like police overtime, equipment and medical needs.

The rest, $3.6 million, will go to jurisdictions in Minnesota deemed eligible by the Justice Department.

“These funds will provide additional resources for our dedicated public safety officials as they continue to selflessly serve the public during this pandemic,” MacDonald said in a statement. “Additionally, these funds are designed to be flexible to support a wide range of initiatives and projects … to help keep our front line officers safe.”