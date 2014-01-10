Neb. police get new cameras for cruisers

By Chris Zavadil

Fremont Tribune

FREMONT, Neb. — Two Dodge County Sheriff’s cruisers and two Fremont Police Department cruisers will have new in-car camera systems, thanks to grant funds received through the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

Fred Zwonechek, administrator for the Office of Safety, announced Monday that each agency will receive $7,000 toward the purchase of camera systems.

Nebraska qualified for highway safety alcohol incentive funds, and the Office of Highway Safety has taken aim at drunken drivers, using the money to aid local law enforcement in obtaining camera systems and alcohol testing equipment.

Full Story: Police cruisers will get new camera systems