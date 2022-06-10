Ohio governor awards $3.9M to support local LE

By Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine today awarded $3.9 million to 16 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities.

Governor DeWine announced the third round of his Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program while visiting Springfield this morning. The Springfield Police Division is receiving a grant of $305,206.94 to combat crime with new video technology and automatic license plate readers that will be used to quickly gather actionable intelligence to help investigate and solve incidents of gun violence in high-crime areas.

“To keep our communities safe, it’s critical that our law enforcement agencies have the right tools to go after the small group of repeat offenders who illegally carry firearms with the sole intent of hurting people,” said Governor DeWine. “By providing this support, we’re helping our peace officers proactively prevent violence, and we’re also helping law enforcement maintain the staffing levels they need to protect our communities.”

FULL STORY: Governor DeWine Awards $3.9 Million to Support Local Law Enforcement