Pa. police get software grant to upgrade alert system

By Sarah Scinto

The Times-Tribune

DURYEA, Pa. — The Police Department will upgrade to a new alert system with the help of a $10,000 grant - but they’ll need new computers first.

Council President Mike McGlynn announced at a regular meeting Tuesday night that the department secured a $10,000 grant from the district attorney’s office to install Visual Alert 2, a record-management system designed by Metro Alert, on police station computers.

Police Chief Nick Lohman said the upgrade will improve police functions and record-keeping significantly.

