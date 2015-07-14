SC police seek grant for body cameras

By Taylor Herlong

WBTV

FLORENCE, SC — The City of Florence’s Police Department made a big announcement Monday about a grant that would allow them to purchase body cameras for several of their officers.

The department says those new body cameras would be purchased with a $23,000 grant to add about 25 new body cameras to their equipment.

“It’s actually just another tool for us to use on the streets to help us to do our jobs correctly and to be open with the public about everything we’re doing,” said department Chief Allen Heidler.

