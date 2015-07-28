US Senator proposes $100M in grants for body cameras

By Bo Petersen

The Post and Courier

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sen. Tim Scott planned to file a bill Tuesday to provide $100 million in federal grants to help pay for police body cameras.

Scott’s bill would compete with a bill already in the Senate to provide $20 million for the cameras, as well as a bill approved by the House of Representatives that would provide $25 million, according to media sources. An Obama administration bill in late 2014 to provide $75 million for the cameras was not approved by Congress.

The bill could provide more than 120,000 of the cameras, which can vary in costs depending on type and how they are used. The grant would require a 25 percent local match.

