Utah department outfits cops with body cams through grant

By Cathy Allred

Daily Herald

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Saratoga Springs police officers are now among the few law enforcement officials in Utah County that have body cameras as part of their uniforms.

The UTCCJJ awarded the department a $7,500 grant in October, enough to purchase professional-quality body cameras. The city had to budget and fund the peripheral equipment and computer system for file storage.

“In order to make the money work we got our patrol officers one model that cost a lot more money, and outfitted our detectives and administrators with a different model, which is less money, and it’s also more suitable for detectives because of the physical nature of the model,” said Burton, modeling his own body camera.

