Police Grants Help Quick Tip: Follow Directions to Avoid Disappointment

Reading carefully is the kind of lesson we used to hear in grade school, but it definitely still applies to grant writing. And there’s one simple reason for that: the number one reason an application is rejected is due to it not following all of the rules and requirements set by the grant maker. It’s an easy mistake to make, but it’s a costly one. Even the best applications will be thrown out if they don’t follow the rules.

The best way to avoid this is to stay organized! Make a checklist of all the items you will need to include based on the directions given to you by the grant maker. Refer to this list often throughout the process. Don’t let your application be a victim of a simple mistake.