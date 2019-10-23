Donations Play ‘Crucial Role’ in Strengthening Memorial Fund

A letter from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund thanking Leica Geosystems for the generosity of its recent pledge payment highlighted the importance of such donations in helping the organization tell the story of American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve. The donation was made following Leica Geosystems’ October 2014 commitment to support the fund.

The letter, authored by Memorial Fund Chairman and CEO Craig W. Floyd, noted that the fund is preparing to host its annual Candlelight Vigil at the Memorial for more than 20,000 surviving family members and law enforcement professionals. Supporters are crucial in helping to ensure that the acts of heroism of fallen officers are never forgotten, Floyd said. Donations are also being used to help the organization build the National Law Enforcement Museum adjacent to the Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Memorial Fund does not receive taxpayer funding for its day-to-day operations. Instead, it relies exclusively on the support of generous businesses and corporations throughout the United States in addition to supportive organizations, associations and the law enforcement departments themselves.

“Your ongoing support plays a crucial role in our ability to strengthen our organization to better fulfill our mission,” Floyd said in the letter.

For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, visit www.nleomf.org. To learn how your investment in Leica Geosystems 3D laser scanners, multistations, total stations, GNSS instruments, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), handheld distance measurement tools, software and other products can help support the fund, please contact us.