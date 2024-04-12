REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Investigation

Complete guide: How to buy investigations products

Covering everything from evidence management to investigation software.

April 12, 2024 10:42 AM
Investigations.png

Advancements in investigation technology have been game changers for law enforcement. Whether you’re looking for evidence management or interview recording - this guide from Police1 can help you make the purchase decision that is right for your department.

Included in this guide:

  • How to buy evidence management
  • How to buy interview recording systems
  • How to buy investigation software