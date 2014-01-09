World of Concrete 2014 Conference

Centennial, CO - The annual World of Concrete (WOC) conference is celebrating 40 years this year! Laser Technology will be joining in the celebration by exhibiting at booth C6347 and showcasing the latest additions to the TruPulse series - the TruPulse 200L and TruPulse 200X laser rangefinders. Stop by to get a hands-on demonstration on these rangefinders and other LTI professional measurement products.

Held January 21-24 in Las Vegas, NV at the Las Vegas Convention Center, WOC is considered one of the top shows in the commercial concrete and masonry construction industry. Featuring indoor and outdoor exhibits, safety training courses, new products and technologies, and the invaluable opportunity to network with other professionals in the industry.