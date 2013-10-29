HAIX® Announces All New Website

Lexington, KY - HAIX®, a leading manufacturer of innovative and high quality fire fighting, rescue, law enforcement, hunting, and forestry footwear is pleased to announce the launch of our redesigned website, www.haix-bootstore.com.

The new website creates a cleaner, more user-friendly platform which is easier to navigate. Besides presenting on all new look, the HAIX® ecommerce website offers the following all new features:

• More comprehensive product information so customers can make informed decisions on products before they buy

• New search and filter features that allow the customer to easily find the products that they are looking for or products that cater to their interest

• HAIX® customers are also able to provide feedback on the products they buy and are easily able to see what others have to say.

• HAIX® customers can create an online account to streamline future purchases

• New HAIX® wish list feature allows customers to keep track of products for future purchases

About HAIX®:

HAIX® is a producer of functional and innovative footwear. Our high-tech products fulfill the highest requirements regarding function, quality, comfort, and design. HAIX® is committed to providing the market with the best footwear for the fire services, rescue, military, law enforcement, hunting and forestry industries. HAIX® boots are German engineered like no other boot in the world.