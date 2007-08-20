Last Opportunity to See the 07 Original SWAT World Challenge

In the recent Original SWAT Competition the Ocean County New Jersey SWAT team showed a spectacular demonstration of shooting tactics, physical fitness and operational planning. The team showed that hard work and determination can produce great results and ultimately victory.

All of the teams who competed in the 2007 Original SWAT Competition were appreciated and showed admirable effort. The competition was intense with everyone giving 100% effort with all of the teams truly showing what professionals they are in the SWAT community. A special thanks goes out to the Original SWAT Footwear Company for their title sponsorship and leadership in the law enforcement community. All sponsors and vendors deserve a great deal of appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the SWAT profession.

If you missed the 2007 Original SWAT World Challenge on Versus TV last month, here’s another chance to see it. Comcast Cable subscribers can now watch this year’s competition on On Demand for FREE! Check it out, before it’s gone forever.