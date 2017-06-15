5.11 welcomes Tim Kennedy as brand ambassador

What: 5.11® is proud to announce it has teamed up with Tim Kennedy, Green Beret, Special Forces Sniper, Army Ranger, and ex-Professional MMA Fighter to serve as his official tactical gear and apparel sponsor. Kennedy will help communicate 5.11’s mission of delivering the highest quality gear and apparel to outfit the most dedicated professionals and consumers leveraging his expansive military and professional fighting experience.

Kennedy recently re-enlisted with the U.S. Special Forces, maintaining a long- standing attitude he subscribes to: “heart of a fighter.” It is his experience as a Green Beret, serving multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, sergeant first class with the Texas Army National Guard and UFC fighter that position Kennedy as an exemplary ambassador for the 5.11 brand.

Kennedy’s dedication, experience and aligns well with 5.11’s mission to always be ready.

When: The partnership began, June 14. Tim formally introduced the partnership via Facebook Live from Austin, TX.

Why: 5.11 is honored to serve law enforcement, firefighter, EMS and military professionals, CrossFit, and tactical enthusiasts. 5.11’s partnership with Tim Kennedy furthers its commitment to providing durable, top-quality gear and apparel for the consumers who possess a mission-ready mindset.

“5.11 Tactical was founded on the mindset of ‘always be ready’. Tim Kennedy lives this on a daily basis through his continued military service and impressive MMA track record - making him an ideal ambassador for our brand,” shared Willem Driessen, VP of Global Marketing for 5.11. “Tim’s integrity, courage, and continued strive for excellence are qualities that we as a brand and our consumer really identify with. We are proud to call Tim part of our team.”

Who: 5.11 and Tim Kennedy will be partnering to promote 5.11 products. To learn more, please visit www.511tactical.com. For more information on 5.11 or its ambassadors, please contact pr@511tactical.com.

About 5.11

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those that always have to be ready. 5.11 is a portfolio company of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI). Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical. #511tactical