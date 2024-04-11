Introducing Smith & Warren’s flexible badge solution for law enforcement departments

PRESS RELEASE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Smith & Warren, a leading manufacturer of high-quality badges and insignia for law enforcement departments, proudly introduces flexible badges. These metallic, bendable, 3-dimensional flexible badges offer a versatile and durable alternative to traditional patches, ensuring a professional appearance while providing unmatched flexibility and comfort.

Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern law enforcement personnel, flexible badges offer a range of features and benefits:

Versatile Use: Suitable for various uniforms, including polos, vest carriers, and jackets, flexible badges come with multiple backing options, ensuring easy application for different uniforms.

Easy Development Process: Smith & Warren simplifies the badge replication process. Whether or not Smith & Warren is a department’s badge manufacturer, simply provide a high-resolution, portrait image of a badge, and the Smith & Warren team will create a flexible badge art proof for approval.

Wide Range of Finishes: With an extensive selection of metallic finishes including shiny gold, shiny silver, two-tone, and cause awareness colors, departments can choose a finish style that best compliments their uniform and branding.

“The introduction of flexible badges underscores our commitment to providing law enforcement departments with innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs,” said Lee Galperin, President at Smith & Warren. “These badges offer unmatched flexibility, durability, and customization options, ensuring a professional appearance in any situation.”

Key benefits of Smith & Warren’s flexible badges include:

● Customization: Flexible badges offer precision and accuracy in design to match a department’s current badge.

● Professional Appearance: Flexible badges maintain a polished and professional look.

● Affordability: With low minimum orders and competitive pricing, flexible badges offer an affordable solution for departments of all sizes.

● Flexible & Lightweight: Made from lightweight materials, flexible badges provide flexibility and comfort during extended wear.

● Multiple Affixing Options: Choose from hook & loop, iron-on, or adhesive backing options to suit different uniform requirements.

● Production Time: Quick turnaround time of 2-3 weeks from approval of art proof.

Ordering flexible badges is a straightforward process. Departments can visit the Smith & Warren website and complete the contact form, or contact a dedicated member of our team to get started.

For more information, please visit https://www.smithwarren.com/flexible-badges.



About Smith & Warren

Smith & Warren is a leading metal badge and insignia manufacturer for public safety professionals. All Smith & Warren custom metal badges are made in the USA in one wholly owned facility in White Plains, NY. Smith & Warren is recognized in the industry for high quality, short lead times, and excellent customer service.