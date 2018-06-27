Time is running short in California Casualty’s “Better Safe than Sorry” Safe Giveaway

SAN MATEO, Calif. — California Casualty, provider of auto and home insurance for first responders across the country, is reminding law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs that they can win a Liberty Safe filled with 5.11 Tactical gear from the company’s Work Hard/Play Hard “Better Safe Than Sorry” Sweepstakes.

Three lucky winners will each receive $2,250 to purchase the Liberty Colonial Safe of their choice. The 5.11 gear includes a carry bag, backpack, RAID Glasses, flashlight, hats and more. The entire package has a value of $2,950.

Nearly 25,000 members of public safety groups have entered the “Better Safe Than Sorry” Sweepstakes since it kicked off in March.

The deadline for entries is November 12, 2018, at www.contest4heroes.com, with winners announced in December.

California Casualty protects American heroes with auto and home insurance tailored to their professional and personal needs. The “Better Safe Than Sorry” giveaway provides another layer of security for the important possessions and personal protection of law enforcement officers and firefighter/EMTs. The fire and water-resistant safes also safeguard important documents and home inventory lists.

“First responders do the hard work of keeping our communities safe,” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. “This Work Hard/Play Hard giveaway allows us to say thanks and offer some extra safety for their families.”

California Casualty’s auto and home insurance provides public safety employees and volunteers special benefits not available to the general public: the Fallen Hero Survivor Benefit, $500 coverage for personal belongings (including uniforms and turnout gear) taken from an insured vehicle and $5,000 coverage for firearms (with higher amounts available).

Now, members of public safety organizations can get protection for hard to replace items by entering California Casualty’s “Better Safe Than Sorry” Work Hard/Play Hard Sweepstakes. The deadline is November 12, 2018 and details are at www.contest4heroes.com.

Find out why California Casualty is a company that first responders can trust at https://mycalcas.com.

About California Casualty

Headquartered in San Mateo, California with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to educators, firefighters, law enforcement and nurses across the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.

*Liberty Safe and 5.11® are not participating partners in or sponsors of this contest.