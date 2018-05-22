Terradyne invites you to view the GURKHA at this year’s Ohio Tactical Officers Association vendor show

The GURKHA, from Terradyne, will be on static display at the Ohio Tactical Officers Assocation vendor show in Sandusky Ohio on June 5th, 2018. If you are attending this event be sure to stop by our booth (#134, #135, #152, #153)

Designed and manufactured to automotive industry standards, the GURKHA is in service with tactical law enforcement agencies and the armed forces.

About Terradyne Armored Vehicles

Terradyne is tasked with designing, developing, testing and manufacturing a select range of armored personnel carriers and tactical armored vehicles. Terradyne’s formula to success consists of a purpose designed production facility established within a 30,000 square meter plant; a hand-picked team of specialists automotive and armoring engineers; shared armoring development and technology; distributor, dealer and service support networks; global cooperation via the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service; delivering a vehicle that will do what it says on the box.