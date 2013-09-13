1 New York Times Bestselling Author Brad Thor and SCOTTEVEST Team Up on New Concealed Carry Jacket

The Alpha Jacket Hides 35 Specially Engineered Pockets in a Deceptively Simple Exterior

Ketchum, ID - September 9 - Representing the first collaboration between #1 New York Times bestselling thriller author, Brad Thor , and clothing innovator SCOTTEVEST , the Brad Thor Alpha Jacket looks like a stylish softshell jacket on the outside, but the difference is inside. The twist: more than 35 pockets and meticulous features are concealed beneath the surface.

Designed around the espionage concept of the “Gray Man,” who blends in, the Alpha Jacket is capable of invisibly carrying gadgets like iPhones, cameras and an iPad (yes, even an iPad) without betraying the contents of the jacket to the casual observer, due to SCOTTEVEST’s pocket engineering. But beyond tech toys, the Alpha has teeth: enough innovative Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) -specific features to redefine the concealed carry clothing category. No other article of clothing features an eight-page “ Operator’s Manual ” (pun intended) to describe all the possible configurations for Every Day Carry (EDC) and beyond.

Some of the dozens of features:

Stealth Exterior: Jacket exterior is made from a quiet (not crunchy) softshell in a matte dark gray, with a treatment that reduces IR signature.

Jacket exterior is made from a quiet (not crunchy) softshell in a matte dark gray, with a treatment that reduces IR signature. Covert Styling: Exterior pockets and panels are designed to be subtle and not print as a tactical-styled jacket. Completely removable branding completes the slick exterior look.

Exterior pockets and panels are designed to be subtle and not print as a tactical-styled jacket. Completely removable branding completes the slick exterior look. Rapid Access Panels: The RAPs provide access to a layer of pocketing without needing to unzip the jacket. They are completely ambidextrous, and are also pockets themselves, sized to carry an iPad or even a laptop. These cavernous pocket panels can be used as a dump pouch for mag changes or even for evidence collection or foraging in a survival/wilderness E&E situation. The lower 2/3 of the panel interiors are lined with tricot (non-crunchy soft side loop material as on the interior of camera bags) for attaching hook-side accessories like holsters, mag holders and pouches. These panels are the heart of your CCW pocket system and provide flexibility to customize how you carry gear based upon your mission.

The RAPs provide access to a layer of pocketing without needing to unzip the jacket. They are completely ambidextrous, and are also pockets themselves, sized to carry an iPad or even a laptop. These cavernous pocket panels can be used as a dump pouch for mag changes or even for evidence collection or foraging in a survival/wilderness E&E situation. The lower 2/3 of the panel interiors are lined with tricot (non-crunchy soft side loop material as on the interior of camera bags) for attaching hook-side accessories like holsters, mag holders and pouches. These panels are the heart of your CCW pocket system and provide flexibility to customize how you carry gear based upon your mission. Sleeve Dagger Pockets: Taking a page from the OSS, long, narrow pockets are concealed on the inner wrist of each sleeve to hold a sleeve dagger like Benchmade’s SOCP.

Taking a page from the OSS, long, narrow pockets are concealed on the inner wrist of each sleeve to hold a sleeve dagger like Benchmade’s SOCP. Hidden Tech Features: There is an interior clear touch cell phone pocket so you can see your touchscreen phone (and use it) through the clear material without removing it from your pocket. All pockets include SeV’s patented Personal Area Network (PAN) to route wires for power or communications from any pocket to any other pocket.

There is an interior clear touch cell phone pocket so you can see your touchscreen phone (and use it) through the clear material without removing it from your pocket. All pockets include SeV’s patented Personal Area Network (PAN) to route wires for power or communications from any pocket to any other pocket. RFID-blocking Pocket: The jacket contains one secure travel documents pocket with a color-coded large locking zipper. This RFID-blocking interior pocket is sized to hold a passport and wallet and constitutes a strong first line of defense against RFID skimming tech attacks.

“I’ve been a fan of SCOTTEVEST gear for a long time and have always wanted to create a jacket with them inspired by the characters in my thrillers. The process and the product have exceeded my expectations and I’m proud to introduce the Alpha Jacket,” said #1 New York Times bestselling author, Brad Thor. “Whether adventure takes you around the corner, or around the world, the Alpha Jacket not only keeps your secrets, it makes sure you arrive in style.”

“What began as a chance meeting evolved into an amazing collaboration with Brad Thor,” explained Scott Jordan, CEO and Founder of SCOTTEVEST. “The concept of concealed carry has always meshed well with the SCOTTEVEST pocket philosophy, and we are proud of creating a jacket worthy of the heroes Brad describes in his novels.”

The Brad Thor Alpha Jacket by SCOTTEVEST is available at www.scottevest.com/alpha and retails for $200.

About Brad Thor

Brad Thor is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Hidden Order, Black List, Full Black (one of Suspense Magazine’s best political thrillers of 2011), The Athena Project, Foreign Influence (one of Suspense Magazine’s best political thrillers of 2010), The Apostle, The Last Patriot, The First Commandment, Takedown, Blowback (recognized as one of the “Top 100 Killer Thrillers of All Time” by NPR), State of the Union, Path of the Assassin, and The Lions of Lucerne. Brad has been called “America’s favorite author,” and “the master of thrillers.”

About SCOTTEVEST

SCOTTEVEST has more experience designing pockets than any other clothing company. They were recently named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine. SeV specializes in stylish jackets, shirts and pants with unique hidden pockets for gadget-loving travelers and CCW-ers. SeV products contain their patented Personal Area Network (PAN), which is a system of conduits and pockets for carrying, using and enjoying personal electronics.