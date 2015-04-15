Angel Armor Launches New Ballistic Door Panels for Additional Vehicle Models

Fort Collins, CO - Angel Armor, LLC (“Angel Armor”) announced additional vehicle offerings for its Ballistic Door Panels, providing revolutionary ballistic protection and transforming doors into shields.

In addition to the Ford® Police Interceptor Utility, Ford Police Interceptor Sedan, Chevy® Tahoe PPV, Chevy Caprice PPV and Dodge® Charger Pursuit, Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels are now compatible with the following vehicles:

• Chevy Suburban, Silverado and Avalanche

• GMC® Yukon, Yukon XL and Sierra

• Cadillac® Escalade

“We are excited to extend our offering of revolutionary ballistic protection to a wider range of vehicles, protecting additional men and women of law enforcement,” said Philip Hicks, Director of Business Development for Angel Armor. “Our focus is officer safety, our mission is to defend life from threat — this product line expansion amplifies both.”

Angel Armor Ballistic Door Panels give law enforcement the advantage to protect and respond. The thin and lightweight design installs with unprecedented ease, the fastest in the industry.

Angel Armor continuously evaluates options for its standard Ballistic Door Panel offering and will communicate any additional vehicle offerings on angelarmor.com. Questions about Ballistic Door Panels, and other Angel Armor products, may be directed to Reed Doughty, reed.doughty@angelarmor.com.

About Angel Armor Ballistic Door Panels

Using proprietary technology, Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels are cost-effective, lightweight and surpass stringent environmental testing. They provide law enforcement with maximum safety and peace of mind, exceeding NIJ IIIA standards for multi-round protection as well as special protection against rounds such as the .45 ACP Speer Gold Dot Hollow Point and 9 mm Luger Federal LE Tactical Hydra-Shok. Installed inside the door within minutes, Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels protect while adding less than nine pounds to the vehicle door. For more information, visit angelarmor.com.

About Angel Armor

Angel Armor provides advanced ballistic solutions for heroes who protect our way of life. Angel Armor is dedicated to the production and optimization of advanced armor solutions for ballistic protection. With innovative manufacturing processes and techniques, made only in the U.S., Angel Armor’s product attributes range from soft to hard and concealed to structural. To learn more about Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels, please visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.