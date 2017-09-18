Armor Express to deliver its AMP-1 TP VPAM-certified ballistic helmets to the U.S. Marshals Service

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. — Central Lake Armor Express, Inc. (“Armor Express”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor solutions, is proud to announce that the U.S. Marshals Service has awarded the Company a contract to outfit Officers in the Western District of Virginia with its latest helmet innovation, the Busch AMP-1 TP ballistic helmet certified to the VPAM standard.

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) is the primary federal agency charged with conducting fugitive investigations throughout the country. The agency regularly works in concert with other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to seek out and arrest violent fugitives and sex offenders, and has established task forces throughout the nation to facilitate the apprehension of fugitives.

“We are honored to support this crucial branch of Federal Law Enforcement and stand ready to service their requirements,” stated David Jones, Director of Federal Sales. “We worked to ensure they have the most reliable, high-performance head gear. The Armor Express team understands the enormous danger that USMS officers face when dealing with the most violent fugitives and offenders, and having state-of-the-art protective equipment is of critical importance. We look forward to growing our partnership through the development and delivery of life-saving armor solutions that enable our men and women in uniform to do their job and return home safely.”

Introduced in early 2017, the Busch PROtective AMP-1 TP helmet is certified to VPAM (HVN-2009), the Gold Standard of ballistic testing within Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and brings first rate protection to tactical law enforcement, anti-terror and specialized police officers who may be exposed to close quarter combat and increased risk of being shot within the head region. The helmet is constructed of a multi-layered aramid composite, using a patented EBSP method – a unique production technique that creates elite ballistic capabilities previously attainable only in Titanium helmets.

Weighing an average of 3.6 pounds, the AMP-1 TP is able to stop ballistic threats as close as .78” from the edge and multiple shots on a small surface area. Its increased edge and multi-impact capabilities enhance the helmet’s protective area by up to 50%, compared to standard ballistic helmets. For the risk of taking multiple hits at close range, another key protective element is the helmet’s ability to transfer and dissipate energy around its shell, thereby reducing blunt force trauma. The helmet’s EBSP process counters this threat, thereby significantly reducing the energy transfer to the skull to less than 25 joules. VPAM’s extremely high testing requirements measure back-face deformation, ensuring when the helmet is hit by an incoming round, there is minimal energy transferred from the helmet shell to the user’s head. Further, the AMP-1 TP offers high fragmentation protection of more than 2,034 f/s, according to STANAG 2920.

The helmet comes with a unique rail-system with speed-connect system (SCS) technology, advanced protective padding system certified to the EN 397 (impact/shock attenuation standard), wheel dial for ultimate uni-sizing flexibility, and protective bag. The ‘uni-size’ feature is instrumental, helping departments with typical limited budgets to remove the cost of having to purchase multiple units based on individual fit. The special rail-system with speed-connect system (SCS) gives the wearer even more tactical and modular protective capability. The modular protective visors with varied protection levels (Blunt Impact, Fragmentation, or 9mm/44Mag) can be added/removed from the helmet within seconds, without ever having to take off the helmet – providing the benefit of always being protected. Additional accessories include the NVG 3-hole shroud, helmet cover (black or green color), helmet Velcro kit, helmet counter weight kit, visor protective cover and side-rail adaptor. The AMP-1 TP helmet comes in black, green and sand colors.

For more insights on the Busch AMP-1 TP helmet, along with all soft and hard armor solutions, visit the Armor Express website at www.armorexpress.com.

