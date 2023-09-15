Self Defense Co’s Bodyguard Armored Backpacks take tactical protection everywhere

SADDLE RIVER, N.J. - There are many uncertainties in today’s world. With increased potential violent events, there’s a movement to be better prepared for all occasions. Damian Ross, the author of Self Defense for Dummies and founder of The Self Defense Company, has brought to market a series of backpacks specifically designed to keep users prepared for anything.

Coming in three different sizes, the Bodyguard Armored Backpacks appear like any other backpack but convert instantly into a bulletproof vest providing front and back protection capable of stopping both pistol and rifle calibers. Users can deploy the armor while wearing it with the patented deployment system by pulling it over their head and instantly securing it in place, eliminating the need to take the backpack off or manage complicated straps or buckles.

There are three variations available. Each backpack can house two (2) 10-inch x 12-inch hard ballistic plates or two (2) soft 11-inch x 14-inch panels. The Elite is a 25-liter slash-proof, stab-resistant option perfect for everyday commuters headed to work or school. The Switchblade is a 40-liter versatile day pack. It can carry all the daily essentials while remaining tactically relevant. Lastly, the First Responder is the ”Ultimate GO Bag.” Also, with a 40-liter capacity, The First Responder is made to be stored in a vehicle, office, or classroom and put on at a moment’s notice.

Customers can purchase any model of backpack in in three configurations: without armor, for those who wish to use their own, a Level 3A handgun protection kit with two soft ballistic panels capable of stopping all long and short-barrel handguns, or a Level 3+ rifle protection kit with two, lightweight hard plates capable of stopping 5.56, 7.62, .308 and 30/06 and more. All armor kits come with an 8-year ballistic warranty. Both options will meet and exceed the National Institute of Justice’s standard (NIJ0101.06) for ballistic protection. All Bodyguard backpacks are TSA-compliant and can travel on any commercial flight.

The potential of facing gun violence is a reality, and the Bodyguard provides peace of mind when commuting to work, school, shopping, or travel. It is better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it, similar to insurance. It is not a complete solution, but studies show that body armor greatly increases the chance of survival. Now, anyone can take body armor anywhere, discreetly and entirely undetected.

To learn more about the Next Gen Bulletproof Backpacks, visit: https://bulletproofbodyguard.com/shop-bulletproof-backpacks/

Specs and Features

Entire Series Feature:

Patented “Switchblade” deployment provides instant front and back protection (no searching for a handle behind the back)

Ballistic Protection Kits Available in Level 3A or Level 3+

Accepts two (2) 10x12 inch Armor plates OR 11x14 inch soft armor panels

Meets and exceeds NIJ Standard 0101.06 for ballistic protection

100% TRUE Concealment Chamber

Stay-Put Armor System

Slash-Proof, Stab, and Water Resistant

M.O.L.L.E. Carrier System.

Velcro Rocker for Morale Patches or Agency Indicator

Triple Staked Stress Points

TSA Compliant

MSRP: $349-$749

The Elite

Reinforced Bottom and Grab Handle

Heavy Duty Metal Buckles and Fasteners w/ Nylon Webbing

Material – 600D Cordura Fabric

25 Liter Capacity (17” high x 12” wide x 8” deep)

The Switchblade

Metal Waist Buckle

Will Fit the Largest Laptops

40 Liter Capacity (18” tall x 14” wide x 9.5” deep)

Material – 1000 Denier Nylon

The First Responder

Rapid Deploy Belt – fits ANY waist size instantly

Will Fit the Largest Laptops

40 Liter Capacity (18” tall x 14” wide x 9.5” deep)

Material – 1000 Denier Nylon

About The Self Defense Company

The Self Defense Company provides practical and realistic personal protection solutions through live and online tactical training and concealed body armor systems for every day. Founded in 2007 by Damian Ross and his wife Angela with the motto, “You don’t need a blackbelt,” The Self Defense Company provides essential self-defense life-saving tools through instructional training in The Self Defense Training System (SDTS) and concealed ballistic protection for citizens, teachers, students, and commuters with their Bodyguard Brand patented bulletproof backpacks and jackets. Damian Ross is a lifelong martial artist, defensive tactics instructor, coach, bodyguard, first responder, inventor, and the author of the official “Self Defense for Dummies.”