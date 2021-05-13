Spartan Armor Systems® introduce Hercules Level IV ceramic body armor

Spartan Armor Systems’ new Hercules Level IV ceramic body armor offers FULL edge-to-edge protection, on a TRUE multi-curve design. The lightweight, shooters cut armor has been independently tested and verified to meet NIJ 0101.06 Level IV standards.

TUCSON, Ariz., – Spartan Armor Systems®, manufacturers of American-designed and made body armor, tactical gear, and targets, unveil the new Hercules Level IV Ceramic Body Armor, made at the Spartan Armor Systems facility in Arizona. The Hercules level IV body armor plate has been thoroughly tested by an independent NIJ Certified laboratory.

The Hercules offers wearers maximum protection without sacrificing comfort. Designed using Spartan Armor’s Advanced Compound Curve (ACC) feature, Hercules is a true multi-curve design providing the wearer with the most comfortable fit out of any ceramic Level IV body armor plate on the market today. This advanced ergonomic design is especially important during extended duty engagements, typical of law enforcement, military, and security operations.

In addition to its true multi-curve design, Hercules offers full edge-to-edge protection, providing 10” x 12” edge of armor to edge of armor protection. Unlike other ceramic plates that offer only an 8” x 10” area of protection on a 10” x 12” plate, Hercules doesn’t skimp on protection and is threat protection rated for armor-piercing rifle up to .30-06 M2 AP from edge-to-edge.

Noticeably lighter than most available level IV ceramic body armor plates, Hercules weighs in at just 6.9 lbs. per plate (two plates are included). Made from ceramic and UHMWPE materials, Hercules Shooters Cut body armor’s exterior is covered with 1000 Denier Cordura® material and features the Hercules embroidered logo.

Spartan Armor Systems Hercules Level IV ceramic body armor offers full edge-to-edge protection in a lightweight, true multi-curve design built for all-day comfort at an affordable price.