Safariland introduces FoxFury integrated light/handle for its patented X Series ballistic shields

Features two handle options: horizontal or the exclusive 3-position handle co-developed by Safariland.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today introduced its next generation Safariland PROTECH X Series ballistic shields featuring the FoxFury Taker B70 integrated shield light and handle. The X Series lightweight shield with its integrated lens cap combined with the feature-laden light / handle design provides a clean look and further reduces the overall weight. Offered in two handle styles, Safariland partnered with FoxFury, an industry leader in shield lighting, to develop the 3-position integrated handle design offered exclusively in the Safariland brand of shields.

“We know that law enforcement’s needs continue to evolve, so we are continuously sourcing and developing products in or to offer the most relevant products for today’s demands,” said Mark Cardey, manager of engineering and Hard Armor R&D for Safariland. “We’ve been able to do just that with the new X Series shields that combine new technology in light attachment, with an exclusive handle feature all in a durable, yet lightweight product.”

The X Series models with the FoxFury Taker B70 Integrated light and handle feature a top-of-the line LED light with the functionality merged into the handle design. The cord-free light is bolted to the shield through the handle and is powered by six CR123 batteries which are incorporated into the handle, eliminating the need for battery packs and loose, external wiring typically seen on ballistic shield lights. Two handle options are offered: the standard horizontal handle, or a 3-position handle design co-developed by Safariland in partnership with FoxFury. The exclusive 3-position handle is ambidextrous and features ergonomically designed pressure switches which are easily activated by the thumb.

The powerful light features two settings: ON/OFF setting or a Tactical setting with three modes, momentary, continuous or Turbo-Strobe. The light also features a Kill/Deactivation Switch so the light cannot be accidently activated. The light is bolted to the shield through the handle and features separate circuitry on each of its two rows of LEDs so that if one row is damaged the operator can still maintain visibility. The powerful and durable lighting platform is engineered from a molded nylon 66 blend that is fire and impact resistant, and waterproof.

Safariland’s X Series type IIIA ballistic shields made with Honeywell Spectra Shield material feature a patented process which molds the lens cap into the ballistic composition of the shield at the time of pressing. This results in a lens cap design of the same ballistic material as the rest of the shield. This streamlined design eliminates points of weakness where the shield and components meet – drill holes and seam lines. The seamless molded viewport in this boltless design allows for a shield that can be 20 percent lighter without sacrificing protection and ensuring ballistic integrity.

The Safariland PROTECH X Series ballistic shield with integrated light and handle and is available in all X Series models at MSRPs ranging from $2,980 - $3,490. Available to order now.

For more information, visit Safariland.com.

About Safariland Armor

Established in 1964, the Safariland brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced duty holsters and body armor for the law enforcement and military markets. Safariland is credited for bringing to market the first commercially available personal soft body armor for law enforcement in the 1970’s.

The Safariland PROTECH line of hard armor products includes ballistic armor plates, ballistic shields and helmets. Safariland has been pioneering ballistic shield technology since introducing the first PROETCH Body Bunker shield for law enforcement more than 35 years ago. Safariland products provide users with high-quality equipment to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Safariland is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi, Defense Technology, Break Free, Med-Eng, Identicator and NIK. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit Safariland.com. Visit Defense-technology.com and Med-Eng.com for information on these brands.