Axon and DJI announce drone partnership to strengthen law enforcement tools for public safety

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, and DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today announced an exclusive partnership, within the digital evidence management industry, to sell DJI drones directly to public safety and law enforcement agencies worldwide through the new Axon Air program. The partnership was announced at the third annual Axon Accelerate conference for more than 1,500 police, security, legal and technology professionals from around the world.

More than 900 American public safety agencies use drones to improve officer safety, support tactical actions, reconstruct traffic collisions, support public safety at large events and perform search-and-rescue missions. At least 130 people around the world have been rescued from peril by drones, proving their value in life-or-death situations.

The Axon Air program allows law enforcement agencies to purchase drones from a trusted partner and links DJI’s drone technology with Axon’s connected data network and Evidence.com services – the same platform that more than 200,000 public safety professionals use today. Evidence.com provides the same rigorous data management system, chain-of-custody controls and security protocols that law enforcement agencies rely on to preserve and protect data from body cameras and in-car video systems. Within Evidence.com the integrity of drone videos is preserved for the protection of police agencies and the public they serve. Drones currently available for sale through the Axon Airprogram include: Phantom 4 Pro, Inspire 1, and Matrice 210.

“As the requirements and demands of unmanned aircraft programs grow, Axon is partnering with agencies to build out solutions that meet the complexities and requirements of public safety,” says Axon’s EVP of Worldwide Products, Todd Basche. “Together, we will focus on creating situational awareness, advanced evidence collection and program management tools that will allow agencies to manage their drone program alongside their body camera and in-car video systems.”

“DJI’s partnership with Axon allows law enforcement agencies to add drone capabilities and data services through the same trusted provider they rely on for the tools, data and support they need to do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Michael Perry, Managing Director of North America at DJI. “Law enforcement agencies are rapidly adopting drones for their work, and often need guidance on how to establish a drone program and integrate it into their departments. DJI’s Axon Air partnership will strengthen and enhance law enforcement’s ability to protect public safety, respond to emergencies and save lives.”

Axon will partner with public safety agencies to identify the solutions that meet the demands of their communities and will bring drone video into the Axon Network of people, devices and apps. Interested agencies should reach out to their Axon sales representatives to learn more about how they can adopt this technology today.

About DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and aerial imaging technology for personal and professional use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI’s global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation, and many other industries.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 201,500 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 198,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

