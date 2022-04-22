Getac Collaborates with Non-profit Organization One Tree Planted to Support Forestry Restoration

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Getac, a leader in rugged computing solutions, has announced a partnership with One Tree Planted as part of its Earth Day 2022 sustainability initiative. Getac will invite partners and customers to jointly participate in the “Our Solutions Your Success” campaign, with a goal of planting 30,000 trees.

Inspired by customers from the public safety, natural resources, and environmental protection sectors, the collaboration sees both organizations working together to raise funds to make an impact on sustainability. This program will support the ecosystem that has suffered from devastating forest fires, in a bid to restore climate stability. All proceeds raised will go directly to reforestation projects worldwide from One Tree Planted.

“Getac is committed to being environmentally responsible on a global level. We implement process innovation, enhance energy use efficiency, and promote the universal use of eco-friendly materials by relying on R&D efforts in core technologies. We are excited to collaborate with One Tree Planted to encourage our internal and external stakeholders to value environmental success,” said Rick Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. “The partnership is in line with our actions of carbon emission reduction as we work to encourage our audiences to play an active role in protecting the earth.”

“We are grateful for the support of businesses like Getac who are passionate about making a positive impact on the environment. The trees we’ll plant together will create lasting benefits for wildfire relief and climate stability,” said Ashley Lamontagne, Forest Campaign Manager of One Tree Planted.

Prior to this year’s initiative, Getac advocated for environmental protection and carbon neutrality by promoting green manufacturing processes and the use of sustainable production materials. The company believes the promotion of sustainability must be linked to the intrinsic core values of technology to maximize benefits and fulfil the expectations of the stakeholders. To take Getac Select® Solutions as an example, it is designed to function in rugged and extreme environments, and plays an important role in supporting the success of those working in conservation and environmental protection.

Getac’s solutions have received numerous green certifications such as EPEAT®, RoHS Directive, REACH Regulation and ENERGY STAR®, playing instrumental roles in helping other global organizations achieve significant environmental impact while raising the bar for industry standards. With each step, Getac hopes to move towards even more impactful sustainability and to lead others to do the same.

For more information, please visit the Getac Select Our Solutions, Your Success page: https://www.getac.com/intl/getac-select-our-solutions-your-success-earth-day/

About Getac Technology Corporation:

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology, including laptops, tablets, software and video solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Getac Technology Corporation.