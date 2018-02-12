PatrolEyes launches Advanced Cloud Storage Solution

ADA, Mich. — PatrolEyes has released an unlimited cloud storage data solution with the most advanced features. PatrolEyes has grown with these changes to offer a permanent solution that is evolving, secure and cost effective.

“Our PatrolEyes Advanced Cloud Storage is a more economical way for departments to manage all of their data,” states, Mike Gramza CEO PatrolEyes. “Your department can even use our solution to back up their dash camera footage to the cloud for no additional cost. The cost savings to bundle both body and dash camera storage make our solution even more affordable and about 1/3rd of the cost of our competitors.”

An advanced web interface creates the ability to login from anywhere and securely manage evidence. Three different methods are offered to transfer video from each device, giving users the choice on when to upload their data. PatrolEyes Advanced Cloud is entirely CJIS compliant to manage and protect sensitive evidence at strict criminal justice standards. High level encryption ensures that user data is safe, and can never be accessed by users not holding the proper credentials. PatrolEyes Advanced Cloud system analyzes each file that is uploaded and assigns a unique ID, to allow users to compare file authenticity in case of attempted evidence tampering. Multiple user permissions allow for many customizable user types which creates flexibility for users managing their own evidence, while keeping things in a clear chain of custody without the fear of deletion.

Drastically cut editing time with the built-in evidence redaction that automatically blurs faces or objects within video files. PatrolEyes Advanced Cloud grants the ability to assign case IDs, tags and descriptions to any file. Data can be easily searched by file name, officer, case ID, custom tags and keywords and the system allows users to mark files that will need to be held for a custom set time frame or a timetable to be automatically removed when deemed necessary.

PatrolEyes Advanced Cloud is compatible with all PatrolEyes body camera models for $49/month for unlimited storage per camera/user.

PatrolEyes body cameras by StuntCams are the most innovative cameras designed specifically for police and law enforcement. StuntCams has been an industry leader in the specialty cameras market for years and now has developed the most innovative line of body cameras to date. By paying close attention to each detail the PatrolEyes models by StuntCams are designed to be the most user friendly body cameras with the most advanced features, highest quality components, at the most competitive prices.