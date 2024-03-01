10 reasons to attend Axon Week

PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI — Registrations are open for Axon Week 2024! Register today at the link below:

Register now >

Two conferences in one

Last year Axon hosted two major conferences: TASERCON and Axon Accelerate took place in April. With Axon Week 2024, we’re bringing both conferences together for one week-long event. A ticket to Axon Week 2024 gets you access to both industry-leading conferences:

TASERCON is a training conference that focuses on the whole officer — not just on-the-job tools and tactics. At TASERCON, attendees to build new skills and strategies to save lives, achieve higher levels of performance and create long-lasting impact.

Axon Accelerate is the premier public safety technology conference. Each year, Axon brings together leaders from across local and state law enforcement, corrections, fire, EMS and more to share best practices for leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve safety and accelerate justice worldwide.

Exciting product launches

At TASERCON 2023, Axon revealed the TASER 10. At Axon Accelerate 2023, we revealed the Axon Body 4.

Axon Week 2024 will feature the launch of Axon’s latest innovative solutions. Be there and experience the future of public safety technology live.

Location, location, location

Two words: Miami Beach.

Axon Week 2024 will take place in sunny Miami Beach. Take a week to enhance your skills and interact with the latest in public safety technology, all while being just steps away from the ocean.

A major thank you to the Miami Beach Police Department for their partnership during the Axon Week planning process.

70+ breakout sessions

Axon Week 2024 will feature a wide variety of breakout sessions. Whether you’re a police chief or patrol officer, an evidence technician or district attorney, an expert trainer or new hire, Axon Week 2024 will feature breakout sessions designed for you.

We have 5 Primary tracks of content designed to equip your agency with the tools needed to lead in an ever-evolving landscape:



The Future of Public Safety

Technology for Good

Data-driven Policing

Safer Cities

Wellness & Performance

Registered attendees will also receive digital access to all breakout session recordings, so you can go back and watch any sessions you weren’t able to attend or rewatch sessions you want to experience again.

Product and partner engagement areas

Axon Week 2024 will feature interactive experiences where attendees can interact with cutting edge public safety technology. Don’t just hold the new TASER 10 VR Controller, use one during the Axon VR training experience. We’re bringing together the best of both Axon and partner technology in interactive activations designed to keep you engaged and learning while having fun.

Sweet surprises

Axon Week 2024 is of course about receiving world-class training and interacting with groundbreaking technology. But Axon events are also about having a good time. In the past, attendees have enjoyed things like the Axon Arcade and Freeze!, our ice cream shop. Axon Week 2024 will feature some new and exciting ways to connect, refuel and gain that extra bit energy to get you through the action-packed week.

Add-on events

Looking to add to your Axon Week 2024 experience? On both Monday, April 22, and Friday, April 26, we will be offerings a number of optional certification courses and workshops. Attendees can register to receive their BWC certification, TASER 10 Instructor Certification, Pulse Graph Certification or Axon Investigate certifications. Attendees can also sign up for the join Axon’s Force Science De-escalation Instructor Course.

Joining Axon Week 2024 from abroad? Participate in our 2024 Global Impact Summit for the unique chance to interact with Axon executives and other influential policing leaders from across the globe. Network, share experiences and gain insights from peers in the international law enforcement community.

Epic keynote speakers

In recent years, Axon conferences have featured keynotes from the likes of Jocko Willink, Coach Bill Belichek and former President George W. Bush. We’ve got a great line-up of keynote speakers for this year — keep your eye out for featured speaker announcements!

The Axon Week Party

Axon parties have become legendary, but this year in Miami Beach may feature the best one yet! Come for the live music, delicious food, fun times and of course, the beach vibes. As usual, we’ve got some fun surprises planned and you won’t want to miss this event.

Learn from industry experts and your peers

One of the best things about in-person events is the chance to interact with and learn from your peers. At Axon Week 2024, meet new officers and leaders from around the world and share best practices.

We’ve seen connections formed at Axon Accelerate and TASERCON that result in years-long friendships and partnerships. Ultimately, when public safety leaders like you join forces together, great things happen.

Register Now

We hope you will join us at Axon Week 2024. Together, we will build a safer future for communities around the globe.

Register now >