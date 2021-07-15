WRAP joins United Nations Global Compact

TEMPE, Ariz. — Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today that it has been accepted as a signatory member of the United Nations Global Compact. This compact represents the world’s largest corporate citizenship initiative which includes more than 9,000 companies and 3,500 organizations.

Signing the United Nations Global Compact is the next step in WRAP’s recently announced Environmental, Social, and Governance program, which formalized WRAP’s continuing commitment to these important issues.

“WRAP is pleased to become part of the United Nations Global Compact and to continue developing our ESG efforts,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP. “The Global Compact’s guidelines strongly align with our mission and purpose of providing advanced technology solutions to improve public safety and strengthen our communities, while also developing a culture of integrity.”

To learn more about the UN Compact and Global Signatory, please visit https://www.unglobalcompact.org

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.