WRAP unveils highly-anticipated next generation BolaWrap® 150

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today the release of its new BolaWrap 150 Remote Restraint device, the next generation of the previous BolaWrap 100 model. Today, more than 600 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries have BolaWrap devices.

Tom Smith, President and CEO at WRAP, debuted the device earlier today in a live-event webcast. “We are thrilled to announce our latest innovation, the BolaWrap 150,” said Smith. “Designed by our skilled team of engineers, the new 150 model is everything that made the BolaWrap 100 an effective policing tool, with some significant technical upgrades and a brand-new look.”

The BolaWrap 150 is the latest development in the BolaWrap family of products, following the previous BolaWrap 100 device. Some notable updates in the BolaWrap 150 model include:

The 150 is electronically deployed, rather than mechanically like its predecessor

The 150 device cassettes are powered by microgas generators - the same technology used to power airbags - rather than the 100 device cartridge propellant of .380 blanks

The removal of the charging handle improves officer reaction time through a simple two-step process of turning on the power switch and pressing the activation button to deploy

The LED indicator provides an easy-to-read device state and battery life status, and the power-safe mode automatically turns the device off after five minutes of inactivity

The battery life is increased over 10 times compared to the previous model

The multi-dot laser design of the 150 model allows for a more uniform brightness across the array, providing easier alignment as compared to the 100 model’s line laser

The 150 contains new duel 80 lumen LEDs that automatically illuminate when the device is powered on, freeing up an officer’s hands when responding at night

The integrated safety caps of the 150 tether anchors lower the risk to the wrapped subject and the officer removing the tether

For a recording of today’s virtual event featuring Tom Smith and WRAP Vice President of Training, Mario Knapp, click here.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

