Skyfire & VOTIX partner to bring the full potential of drones to public safety

ATLANTA — Skyfire Consulting (Skyfire) (skyfireconsulting.com), the most trusted and experienced public safety UAS consulting group, today announced its strategic partnership with VOTIX (votix.com) — maker of pioneering and fastest growing drone automation, orchestration and remote operation software applications. This strategic partnership will allow VOTIX to leverage Skyfire’s decade of experience within public safety and to provide agencies a smoother path towards starting and operating Drone First Responder (DFR) programs.

Skyfire and VOTIX look to continue their rapid growth, with focus on DFR, by working closely with agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to get faster regulatory approvals - including beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) - appropriate training for both DFR and tactical UAS response, program site selection and more.

“This partnership between Skyfire and VOTIX is a shared vision and allows day one execution, as VOTIX brings their capabilities of drone automation and response to the public safety market,” said Matt Sloane, Skyfire founder and CEO. “The Skyfire team’s knowledge of complex FAA waivers, best in class training trusted by local, state and federal agencies, and branches of the U.S. Military, combined with VOTIX software will be a game changer for our industry.”

Skyfire and VOTIX both bring a whole program approach to public safety, which is so critical for DFR as it scales. VOTIX software helps orchestrate the DFR response process and allows any drone to be operated remotely through the cloud and in compliance with FAA regulations. VOTIX expands drone capabilities and productivity by enabling BVLOS operations, autonomous flights, real-time cloud video streaming, precision landing and drone-in-a-box integration, converting any drone into an automated platform capable of deploying drone programs at scale.

“Skyfire is a household name in supporting public safety drone programs, and VOTIX looks forward to the opportunity to give agencies access to its powerful solutions,” said Ed Boucas, VOTIX founder and CEO. “Leveraging their incredibly experienced team to help navigate FAA regulations, onboarding and program specific training, on any drone platform, will allow more departments agencies implement DFR programs with VOTIX, as well as entire counties and states looking to scale.”

Skyfire’s leading DFR integration services will be available as an add-on to existing VOTIX contracts or as a separate service directly purchased from Skyfire.

About Skyfire:

Skyfire Consulting is the most trusted and experienced public safety UAV consulting company in the United States. Specializing in pilot training, FAA consulting, SOP development, American-made drone design and manufacturing for public safety agencies, Skyfire is focused on providing solutions to the most complex needs.

About VOTIX:

VOTIX is an American drone software company that developed the first platform capable of truly delivering drone automation, orchestration, and remote operation, while being hardware agnostic. VOTIX expands drone capabilities and productivity by enabling BVLOS operations, autonomous flights, precision landing and drone-in-a-box integration. VOTIX is a cloud platform that automates drone operations so you can MANAGE missions, resources and data, STREAM real-time flight videos to anyone and FLY drones remotely and autonomously from anywhere. The VOTIX platform is a complete solution that automates and integrates all aspects of drone operations into a single system so pilots can easily perform safe and secure flights at scale. VOTIX, Go Beyond!