E.A.R. Announces New SHOTHUNT, the World’s Only Completely Waterproof Hearing Protection

Water has long been the number one cause of damage to electronic hearing protection. Specifically designed to meet the needs of hunters and shooters, SHOTHUNT™ electronic earplugs are totally waterproof, both on the outside and inside. P2i Aridion nanotechnology provides total protection for the electronic components against water, moisture, sweat and other corrosive elements.

Like all of E.A.R.’s electronic hearing protection, SHOTHUNT’s 100% digital, multi-channel processor automatically blocks out damaging noise above 85 db while amplifying quiet sounds, ensuring communications, sound directionality, and 360° environmental awareness.

SHOTHUNT’s ergonomically-designed “Half-Shell” is contoured to fit within the folds of the outer ear. A simple twist of the shell allows for a fit approaching that of a custom instrument, while not requiring custom ear impressions. The replaceable memory-foam tip, available in three sizes (S, M, L) adapts to the shape of the individual’s ear canal, providing a comfortable fit and excellent retention within the ear.

SHOTHUNT™ electronic earplugs are perfectly suited for all shooting- related purposes: hunting, shooting sports, and other civilian shooting disciplines, as well as military and police tactical/operational deployments, where shooters need protection from damaging loud noise while retaining environmental awareness, with the added benefit of a 100% waterproof outer shell and interior components.

SHOTHUNT™ electronic earplugs are sold in a full package including carrying case, spare batteries, cleaning tool and foam tips.