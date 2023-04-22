N•ear to hold grand opening for new Tampa corporate headquarters

N•ear celebrates grand opening of new corporate headquarters with special event

TAMPA, Fla. — N•ear, the leading manufacturer of micro-speaker earpieces for two-way radio, has announced the grand opening of their new corporate headquarters in Tampa. The event will take place on May 9, 2023 at 4415 N. Clark Ave., near Raymond James Stadium and Steinbrenner Field, and will be open to visitors at 10 a.m. The new N•ear corporate headquarters will serve as the center of the company’s operations.

To celebrate this milestone, N•ear is inviting law enforcement officials, government employees, military personnel, and fans to attend the grand opening event. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the N•ear team, witness demonstrations of the best earpiece in law enforcement, enjoy food and refreshments, and participate in winning N•ear 360TM door prizes. The grand opening will also feature a special performance by a critically acclaimed Danish jazz singer that will start at 5 p.m.

N•ear is committed to delivering high-quality earpieces that enhance communication and safety in the field. The N•ear earpieces have become the industry standard for covert communication in high-pressure situations and have a proven track record of success. The grand opening event will provide visitors with an in-depth look at the company’s products and the team behind them.

About N•EAR

The N•ear brand, products, and team are dedicated to bringing premium solutions to the two-way radio industry. The company has invented high-quality products to improve conditions for critical communication. N•EAR was launched in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2018 and made strategic moves to establish a U.S.-based sales company in 2019 due to rising demand for N•EAR products. The corporate headquarters are based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit n-ear.com. Media Contact Cami Escobar Media Specialist Cami@n-ear.com.