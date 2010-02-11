Tactical Command Industries Announces New Web site

Antioch, California — Tactical Command Industries, Inc. (TCI) announces the publication of their newly enhanced website (www.tacticalcommand.com). Since TCI’s customer base is well distributed around the globe, the new centralized information technology system enables tactical professionals around the world to easily obtain information published by TCI. Information related to new products and other TCI products or services has been deployed for easy accessibility 24/7 in support of warfighters and law enforcement professionals. Additional website capabilities such as language translation, secure information portals, multimedia distribution and virtual product presentation will be implemented in the near future.

About Tactical Command Industries

Tactical Command Industries, Inc. (TCI) is a US-based company that was founded in 1996 by real-world tactical operators. TCI has proudly served all branches of the United States Department of Defense, as well as international forces, law enforcement agencies and private security contractors. TCI’s core product line is tactical communication headsets and integrated communication headsets. TCI has also earned a world-wide reputation with Special Forces for custom headset products for specialty mission requirements. All TCI products incorporate state of the art components, exceptional usability and are manufactured in the United States of America. TCI products are also available worldwide. For more information, call TCI EAST at (603) 418-8705 or TCI WEST at (925) 219-1097 or visit www.tacticalcommand.com.