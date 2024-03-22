Safariland partners with Noveske Rifleworks on Liberator HP collab

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands, announces an exclusive collaboration with Noveske Rifleworks. Launching the Liberator® HP headset in Noveske’s signature N81 camo brings together two industry-leading brands, offering customers a limited-edition product that combines cutting-edge technology with a unique design.

Known for its exceptional quality and innovation, Noveske Rifleworks brings expertise and style to the table, elevating the Liberator HP look and feel. The N81 camo print, designed and cerakoted in-house by Noveske, is meticulously applied to the Liberator HP earcups, striking a perfect balance between visual appeal and high-performance functionality.

The Liberator HP headset represents the next generation in electronic hearing protection. Designed to withstand the rigors of any environment, this cutting-edge headset offers enhanced hearing protection, particularly in situations involving impulse gunfire noise and high-decibel, constant background audio. Wearers can rest assured knowing they are fully protected, while advanced sound localization technology allows for maximum situational awareness and sound detection.

“This Liberator HP exclusive marks the beginning of our collaboration with Noveske,” said Timothy Drnec, VP of Marketing for Safariland. “By combining our expertise in protective equipment with Noveske’s renowned craftsmanship, we are able to offer our customers a modern take on range gear.”

“Noveske is about building a community founded on the mutual respect of creating high quality product. We’re thrilled to work alongside Safariland in producing a limited run of Liberator HPs as the start of a fun and collaborative partnership and we’re excited to see what comes next,” said Jeff Pool, President of Novekse Rifleworks.

With limited sets available, the Safariland Liberator HP exclusive edition with Noveske cerakote is one of this year’s hot ticket items for the range and shooting enthusiasts.

To learn more about this exciting new release and to explore Safariland’s extensive range of holsters and tactical accessories, visit Safariland.com.