TEA Introduces New INVISIO® V30 Single/Dual Com In-Ear Comm System!

Brewster, N.Y. - TEA Headsets will introduce the new INVISIO® V30 at AUSA in Washington on October 21-23. TEA will also showcase several world leading communication and hearing protection systems. Among these is the INVISIO® X50 system where TEA headsets was recently given a $7.5M TCAPS award for a large number of systems as well as the increasing popular and simple to use INVISIO® V60 system.

On today’s military battlefield efficient communication is essential for reducing risk for the soldier and ensuring mission success. Therefore, INVISIO® has developed the advanced tactical communication systems INVISIO® X50, INVISIO® V60 and now INVISIO® V30, which provides full radio functionality, crystal-clear communication and hearing protection for a variety of mission scenarios, for both mounted and dismounted soldiers.

TEA’s new INVISIO® V30 tactical in-ear headset system is a very simple to use and intuitive system at a “budget friendly” price point. It builds from the successful and heavily fielded INVISIO® V60 and is a true in-the-ear solution that offers dual communication and full certified hearing protection with situational awareness maintained.

TEA’s line of INVISIO® tactical in-ear systems have greatly expands the user’s capabilities to effectively communicate on the battlefield with it’s ability to work with practically any 2-way radio, vehicle/aircraft/watercraft intercoms, mobile phones, tablets, and even computers.

All INVISIO® systems come standard with the INVISIO® X5 dual in-ear headset, which has the patented INVISIO® Bone Conduction technology delivering crystal-clear, interference-free communication even under the most demanding and extreme conditions. The ability to communicate freely even under very high levels of noise is made possible as the technology in INVISIO’s headsets are based on a microphone inside the ear that picks up speech from vibrations in the jawbone and converts them into sound.

The features of INVISIO® communication and hearing protection systems X50, V30 and V60 stem from INVISIO’s leading technical know-how and market knowledge from delivering many thousands of proven mission critical communication systems to demanding users worldwide. With INVISIO®, users get a highly flexible, lightweight system and a compact form factor. The units are smaller and lighter compared to most competitive products on the market. The simplicity and low weight is a big advantage for today’s soldiers, who often face a significant burden, both cognitively and physically.

TEA’s line-up of INVISIO® Tactical In-ear systems:

INVISIO® V30 Single/Dual Com System:

- Simple and lightweight dual communication and hearing protection system with full certified hearing protection and situational awareness.

- Connects to multiple types of 2 way radios, intercom systems, computers and mobile phones.

- Parasitic power consumption from radio

- Dual wireless PTT optional

- Submersible down to 20 meters

INVISIO® X50 Dual Com System:

- Simultaneous dual communication and hearing protection system with full certified hearing protection and situational awareness.

- Unimpeded hear thru and communication even in full duplex

- Compatible with all 2-way radios, intercom systems, computer and mobile phones

- Built-in battery (AA) and dual wireless PTT option

INVISIO® V60 Quad Com System:

- The world’s smallest and lightest tactical communication system with hearing protection and full 360 degree situational awareness.

- Meets every need from a modern soldier providing up to 4 simultaneous audio streams

- Connects to multiple types of headsets, 2 way radios, intercom systems, computers and mobile phones

- Parasitic power consumption from radio. Battery backup optional

- Dual wireless PTT optional

- Submersible down to 20 meters

All INVISIO® systems offer:

- A true, low profiled in-the- ear solution

- Features the patented INVISIO® Bone Conduction technology delivering crystal-clear, interference-free communication even under the most demanding and extreme conditions

- Developed for the military and tested to military standards (MILspec)

With an INVISIO® system, the users get an advanced solution that provides crystal-clear communication in the most extreme conditions. The system protects the users against harmful noises, while maintaining normal hearing during use.

About TEA Headsets:

For almost 45 years TEA has helped set the standard in designing and providing the highest quality of tactical communication headsets and communication products to specialized teams within the military, government and law enforcement. TEA has a long proven history of providing teams within the Military and SOF community communication solutions with broad capabilities to ensure the highest level of effectiveness during missions.

TEA Headsets is the master distributor for INVISIO Communications in the US.

About INVISIO Communications AB:

INVISIO Communications AB is a public company listed on the NASDAQ OMX First North Premier Segment (ticker code: IVSO) an alternative market on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm. INVISIO specializes in voice communications in difficult conditions. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells communication solutions such as advanced headsets control units and accessories for use with two-way radio, primarily for professional users who often work in difficult environments. The customers are for example found in the military and military Special Forces, police and SWAT teams, emergency services, the security sector, and various industries throughout the world. Additional information is available on the company’s web site at www.invisio.com. Mangold Fondkommission AB is Certified Adviser for INVISIO Communications AB.