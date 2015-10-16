The Ear Phone Connection Introduces the Fin: The Most Comfortable Ear Tip to Date

Valencia, CA. – The Earphone Connection, Inc. announces their newest innovation in comfort and sound: The Fin ear tip. Above all else, the Fin delivers unsurpassed comfort. The Fin’s cone shape tip fits into the opening of the ear canal without penetrating the inside of the ear, reducing ear fatigue. The semi-translucent fitted tip is comprised of Shore 25 Silicone making it one of the softest ear tips available. The soft Fin fits easily inside the contours of the ear, keeping the tip securely in place even during evasive movements. And, with the Fin, it’s so easy to distinguish left from right. There is only one way the tip can be inserted.

One more huge benefit is the cost. The Fin retails for $4.99 per tip and there will also be a 3-pack available for $13.99 at the end of 2015. The Fin is available in small, medium & large sizes for both the left and right ear. The Fin is a great value delivering high quality, long-lasting superior audio at a low cost.

The Ear Phone Connection has been receiving excellent reviews after testing out a free sample. Officer Canu reports that, “Just got it in the mail today, and after only a few hours, I ordered 4 for replacements. It is more comfortable than the old ear mold types - y’all did an awesome job, thanks!”

To purchase the FIN EAR TIP visit www.earphoneconnect.com, or call toll free 1-888-372-1888. Or, visit us at IACP, Booth #4406 to receive a free sample.

About The Ear Phone Connection, Inc.

For over 16 years, The Ear Phone Connection, Inc. has pioneered the development of cutting-edge two-way radio accessories. With successful brands such as: Tactical EarGadgets™ and BlueWi™, The Earphone Connection, Inc. has become a leading force in bringing innovative communication tools to the consumer and professional markets on an international level. Learn more at www.earphoneconnect.com.